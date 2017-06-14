GALLERY: 15 Big Things you said you want for Benaraby

Benaraby might be in store for its very own Big Thing after Mayor Matt Burnett's hinting Facebook post

AFTER seeing Mayor Matt Burnett's Facebook post hinting Benaraby was in store for its very own Big Thing, we asked you what Big Thing you'd like to see in Gladstone.

In a Facebook post he wrote whilst visiting the Big Orange in Gayndah on his way to North Burnett, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett hinted we could soon be joining the multitude of Big Things already scattered throughout the country.

"Wait till you see what BIG thing is being built in Benaraby," he said in his Facebook post.

Right now, Queenslanders are fortunate enough to have a number of Big Things to choose from including the Big Crocodile Head near Daintree River, the Big Peanut just north of Tolga and the Big Mango in Bowen.

There's even the Big Orange in Gayndah!

Thanks to our online community, a long and hilarious list of suggestions has flooded in.

The Big Things you want for Benaraby:

1. The Big Smiley-Faced Rock - Jason Broadhurst

2. The Big Ute - Katrina Campbell

3. The Big Barramundi - Joel Profke, Kaoma Dingle, Kris Demaine, Sherri Harding-Watson, Cash Larney and Krystal Leigh-Anne

4. The Big Seashell - Leisa Teather

5. The Big Donut - Angelina Tiffany Taylor Mossman

6. The Big Catfish - Donna Ellis and Micheal O'Neil

7. The Big Flame - Jamie Phipps

8. The Big FIFO Worker - Kristy Robertson-Hughes

9. The Big Drag Car - Tash Wallis

10. The Big Cruise Ship - Mandy Green

11. The Big Mozzie - Dan Williams and Dave Murray

12. The Big Turtle - Sherri Harding-Watson and Gaston Boulanger

13. The Big Sea Cucumber - Ryan Wallace

14. The Big Fish - Dave Joe King Batley

15. The Big Playground - Katherine Ormond