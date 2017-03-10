$14M in Gladstone projects get 'short-listed' by the State

Mayor Matt Burnett is confident that if not all four projects, at least one will be funded by the State Government.

IT MAY seem like slim pickings, but the our mayor is confident that the state will part-fund $14M worth of projects in the Gladstone region.

Through the State Government's Building Our Region fund round three, the Gladstone Regional Council applied for up to $6M in funding towards four projects, with council ready to pay the gap.

Today the council announced that all four projects, including the construction of a carpark at Boyne Island, the waste water treatment plant project, a new water reservoir and rubbish dump, were short-listed for the funding.

These are four projects among 127 shortlisted across Queensland, by other councils.

Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident that at least one, if not all four projects, would receive funding.

He said all four projects were "vital” for the Gladstone region.

"I am confident that the State Government will recognise how important all of these projects are and hopeful that it will provide whatever assistance it can through the program,” he said.

It was mentioned in a previous commercial services meeting at the council chambers that if the State Government would only fund one project, the council would opt for the most expensive; the $7,609,000 treatment plant.

Waste water treatment is a process used to convert waste water - water no longer needed or suitable for its most recent use - into an effluent that can be either returned to the water cycle with minimal environmental issues or reused.

Council's commercial services committee chair Pj Sobhanian said of all four projects, the treatment plant, the water reservoir and the rubbish dump should be of priority.

"With the existing sludge handling system at the Gladstone Waste Water Treatment Plant coming to the end of its useful life, the opportunity is there to implement a more efficient and reliable system which also produces a biosolid end product which can be sold as agricultural fertiliser,” Cr Sobhanian said.

"The Paterson 2 Water Reservoir is critical to safeguarding Gladstone city's water supply for the future and the Agnes Water Waste Transfer Station will be a best practice general waste, recycling and sustainable waste facility that can accommodate for the surrounding community's future growth.”

However, on the other side of the fence was council's works and traffic committee chair Peter Masters, who opted that the car parks, to be built between busy Malpas St and Pittbays Cst, would fix parking congestion and build-ups on the roads.

"The new carpark will provide a safer, controlled parking area away from Malpas Street and increase traffic flow by alleviating the need for on-street parking and associated manoeuvres on the main road,” he said.

Despite this, Cr Burnett said all four projects would progress regardless of the outcome of the funding applications.

All councils across Queensland with shortlisted projects have been invited to submit detailed applications to the State Government by April 7 with the successful projects to be announced in mid-2017.

Project total cost vs Funding sought

Gladstone Waste Water Treatment Plant - Biosolids Handling $7,609,000 | $3,043,600 (40%)

Paterson 2 Water Reservoir $5,100,000 | $2,040,000 (40%)

Agnes Water Waste Transfer Station $1,396,000 | $586,320 (42%)

Boyne Island Carpark $500,000 | $250,000 (50%)