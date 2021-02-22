$14M Gladstone-Monto Rd works completed

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: A $14M project to repair nine floodways on Gladstone-Monto Rd in the Boyne Valley have been completed.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: A $14M project to repair nine floodways on Gladstone-Monto Rd in the Boyne Valley have been completed.

A $14 million project to repair nine floodways along a key freight transport link in the Gladstone region has been completed.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the $14 million flood restoration project on Gladstone-Monto Rd demonstrated the Australian Government’s commitment to delivering the critical infrastructure needed to help communities get back on their feet.

“Natural disasters have repeatedly impacted the local community over the past three years, and the completion of this project is a positive and welcome achievement,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Gladstone-Monto Road is an important connector for local communities and industry alike, given its role as a key freight transport link and heavy vehicle route servicing the resource and agriculture sectors.

“This project has delivered safe and reliable road access that will also support ongoing economic growth and expansion across Central Queensland.

“In addition to repairing flood damage along this route, the project will provide support Queensland’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the $14 million project had reconstructed nine flood-prone sections of the road.

“It’s such an important road for the local community through the Boyne Valley and surrounding areas, as well as our industries and businesses like the Many Peaks Sawmill,” Mr Butcher said.

“The road was left in pretty bad shape after Cyclone Debbie in early 2017 and then more flooding about six months later.

“Locals have been patient waiting for these repairs and the crews on site had been going at it since May last year, so I’m glad to see we’ve got through that and can look forward to the road hopefully being more reliable in the wet.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project had provided an immediate economic boost through securing jobs at a critical time.

“Importantly, this project safeguarded regional jobs as it was delivered by a Queensland company, providing much-needed support to local families and businesses,” Minister Bailey said.

“Works included replacing concrete floodways, installing rock batter protection and correcting the floodway approaches.”

Minister Bailey said as well as repairing the flood damage, complementary funding of $4 million had been secured to make the infrastructure more resilient to future disasters.

“To provide value for money for the community and minimise disruptions, the reconstruction works were packaged together with additional activities to upgrade the road and improve its flood resilience,” he said.

“The additional works were funded under the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program and included building foamed bitumen pavement on the floodway approaches and widening all nine floodways.

“Some of the floodways were also lengthened, with additional rock protection installed at several locations and protective treatments installed on selected approaches.

“These improvements will increase flows and enable water to clear the floodways more quickly during floods, enhancing the route’s resilience.”

Eligible reconstruction works are jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Further information on floodway upgrades in Central Queensland information is available on the Transport and Main Roads website.

More Gladstone regional infrastructure news:

– CQ to shape how we use energy with $4.2m hydrogen park

– Hyperone: QLD tech-preneur’s $1.5b ultra-fast internet to CQ

– Chisholm playing politics on inland rail project: O’Dowd