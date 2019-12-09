$145 million tourism boost

GROWING: The tourism sector in Gladstone is growing. PHOTO: Matt Cann

GROWING: The tourism sector in Gladstone is growing. PHOTO: Matt Cann

THE tourism sector in Gladstone has grown by almost 50 per cent between 2017-18 and 2016-17.

New data released by the Tourism Research Australia today shows total tourism consumption increased from $315 million to $460 million in the 12 months, supporting 3000 jobs making up 7.4 per cent of Gladstone’s economy.

Gladstone had a total gross value added of $289.8 million with the transport industry receiving the highest share of $58.1 million followed by food services at $30.1 million, accommodation at $25.8 million and retail with $22.2 million.

Air and water travel were the most popular transport options receiving $45.2 million.

Of the people visiting, 63 per cent were from Queensland, 10 per cent were domestic day-trippers, 14 per cent international and 13 per cent interstate.

GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman said the region’s natural assets, better transport routes, cheaper airfares and good accommodation deals were drawing in tourists.

“We just have to work hard at getting our message to the right people making sure our message is targeted,” Mr Stedman said.

.