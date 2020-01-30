144 new teachers for CQ schools

An additional 144 new teachers will be at the front of Central Queensland’s classrooms this week for the new school year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Central Queensland’s newest teachers were among the 1000 new teachers recruited across the state this year by the Queensland Government.

“The start of a new school year is an exciting time for everyone, with new students and teachers settling into classrooms after the summer break,” said Mr Butcher.

“I want to thank the 144 new teachers who will be joining our community this week.

“The Queensland Government’s investment in more teachers for our local schools will play a pivotal role in the lives of young Queenslanders.”

Minister for Education and Industrial Relations Grace Grace said 2020 recorded the largest ever student population in Queensland’s history.

State school enrolments are growing with 580,000 students expected in Queensland state school classrooms with more than 53,000 teachers.