Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

144 new teachers for CQ schools

Staff writers
30th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An additional 144 new teachers will be at the front of Central Queensland’s classrooms this week for the new school year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Central Queensland’s newest teachers were among the 1000 new teachers recruited across the state this year by the Queensland Government.

“The start of a new school year is an exciting time for everyone, with new students and teachers settling into classrooms after the summer break,” said Mr Butcher.

“I want to thank the 144 new teachers who will be joining our community this week.

“The Queensland Government’s investment in more teachers for our local schools will play a pivotal role in the lives of young Queenslanders.”

Minister for Education and Industrial Relations Grace Grace said 2020 recorded the largest ever student population in Queensland’s history.

State school enrolments are growing with 580,000 students expected in Queensland state school classrooms with more than 53,000 teachers.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Heartbreaking’: Gladstone misses out on $1m drought relief

        premium_icon ‘Heartbreaking’: Gladstone misses out on $1m drought relief

        News THE Gladstone region has missed out on drought relief funding of up to $1 million, despite being drought-declared for almost a year.

        Worry as group discovers ‘dodgy’ donation tins

        premium_icon Worry as group discovers ‘dodgy’ donation tins

        News Residents urged to look out for “dodgy” collection containers

        Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        premium_icon Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        News The plane has washed up on the beach this morning

        • 30th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
        The inspiration behind hospital’s eye-catching new mural

        premium_icon The inspiration behind hospital’s eye-catching new mural

        News ARTIST Katrina Elliott used inspiration from the landscape and hospital patients...