The disease more than a thousand people in Gladstone don't know they have

Sarah Steger
| 12th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
BE AWARE: Diabetes Queensland has warned about type 2 diabetes.
THERE are about 1420 people in the Gladstone region who have type 2 diabetes and don't know it yet.

In light of National Diabetes Week, Diabetes Queensland has issued a statement on how type 2 diabetes can remain hidden in people for 10 years.

"Anyone can develop diabetes and you don't have to be old or overweight," said Diabetes Queensland chief executive officer, Adjunct Associate Professor Michelle Trute.

"Your future depends on finding out if you're one of the 1420," Prof Trute said.

3279 people in Gladstone have been diagnosed with all types of diabetes, 2837 of which have type 2.

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes include passing urine more often, increased thirst, extreme tiredness, unexplained weight loss, slow healing of cuts and wounds, and blurred vision.

In almost 60% of cases, being informed about the risk of developing type 2 diabetes will slow its advance.

This early diagnosis can also prevent the onset of serious diabetes-related complications that might otherwise lead to a heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney disease or limb amputations.

While you're doing your best to ignore symptoms and thinking you'll deal with it when you have to, the imbalance of glucose in your bloodstream is affecting your arteries, heart, kidneys and most other organs.

Diabetes Queensland said despite the widespread belief that type 2 diabetes could be cured, once it developed, it was a lifelong condition.

"It can sometimes be managed solely by healthy eating and exercise, but it remains in the system," a statement said.

Type 2 diabetes is related to lifestyle factors in 60% of cases, according to Diabetes Queensland.

You can check your risk of type 2 diabetes by visiting www.diabetesqld.org.au or by asking your doctor.

Gladstone Observer
