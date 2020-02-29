$14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

A $14.2 MILLION project to strengthen the bridges at Collards Creek and Callide Creek, between Calliope and Biloela, on the Dawson Highway, has begun.

The bridges, 17km east of Biloela, will be resurfaced and 3km of road widened as part of the project.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said bridge rehabilitation was part of the continuing improvement of the Dawson Highway, to open up new transport opportunities for the region and improve safety.

"The flow-on effects ­include productivity gains across the region, and ­industry being ­better ­supported by a more resilient and reliable road ­network," he said.

Mr Bailey said RoadTek was awarded the construction project, which would support 46 direct jobs, has started and is expected be completed later this year, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect minor traffic delays, construction noise, temporary loose ­surfaces and speed ­restrictions through the construction site, and are urged to slow down, obey road signs and drive according to the conditions.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other ­traffic information, visit www.131940.qld.gov.au or call 131 940.