Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

14-year-old boy stabbed in wild brawl

by Cloe Read
3rd Oct 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been stabbed and taken to hospital in a serious condition after a brawl broke out north of Brisbane overnight.

Police say the 14-year-old was with a group of teenagers on Hindmarsh St, Kippa-Ring, about 8pm when an argument happened, resulting in the boy being stabbed in the back, abdomen and leg.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit in attendance.

More Stories

brawl brisbane crime kippa ring stabbing

Top Stories

    CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    premium_icon CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    Community After battling an aggressive bone and tissue cancer, Lindsay is now cancer free and home with her family.

    REVEALED: Gross discovery in Gladstone drains

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gross discovery in Gladstone drains

    News The results are in from the first audit of nine drain buddies.

    Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

    premium_icon Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

    News The cost for council to bring the National Rugby Championship game to Gladstone has...

    Dealership manager crashes demo car in drink drive offence

    premium_icon Dealership manager crashes demo car in drink drive offence

    News A MANAGER of a Gladstone car dealership in court claimed the demo car she wrote off...