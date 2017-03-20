14 massive, exciting Gladstone region projects expected for 2017

THE YEAR of 2017 is off to a great start for the Gladstone region.

Not only has there been a number of exciting projects announced already; let's not forget about all of those projects with construction start dates for this year, and even finish dates.

In case you forgot, we put together a list of some of Gladstone's biggest projects that were either announced this year or are expected to begin this year.

These exciting projects are set to bring jobs to the region, a number of tourism opportunities and give our city the boost it needs to get back on its feet.

1. Caspar Energy

CASPER Energy revealed its intention to build a $3.7 billion oil refinery in Gladstone, with a completion date of six years into the future.

But it's the 75 mega-litre diesel import terminal constructed at Fisherman's Landing that is imminent.

Casper Energy's chief executive officer Duncan McKenzie said in October "we want to keep it a Gladstone based company with a local workforce".

While the oil refinery will create a whopping 1800 jobs in Gladstone, the terminal will be a nice tester of what's to come, bringing 180 jobs.

It's expected that by late 2018, Fisherman's Landing will see its first cargo of diesel being dispatched.

2. Station Creek Lifestyle Resort at Benaraby

ANNOUNCED just weeks ago, was a family with a rich Gladstone history will be behind a $300m plan to invigorate retirement living options in the region.

The proposed Station Creek Lifestyle Resort at Benaraby will have hundreds of RV-friendly houses and resort-styled units for over 50s.

The project has been 13 years in the making and is now tracking strongly after positive council feedback.

One of the four directors of the project, Jonathan Mann, said the resort would be built and maintained by local workers.

He said it would also create long-term employment in areas including resort living, aged care and hospitality.

3. Philip St Precinct

The foundations of this project go back over a decade, with many government's private investors and development applications being turned down to build on this land.

However, on March 9 the Gladstone Regional Council confirmed a multi-million dollar Community Hub Precint project would be built on the site.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the project would create hundreds of jobs during construction, and even more permanent jobs.

A massive $20 million has been allocated by the Federal Government, $5 million from the council and $3 million from the Gladstone Foundation to go towards the construction of the Philip St road expansion and precinct.

It will include space for a retirement village - something the community has been asking for - and will also house a number of social service agencies including the relocation of the council's own Community Advisory Service, the construction of a replacement Neighbourhood Centre that is currently located at 105 Toolooa Street, the establishment of a child and family centre and a youth enterprise centre.

4. East Shores Precinct - Part 1B

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation received up to $30M in funding for stage 1B of the precinct, one of Gladstone's biggest tourist hot spots.

The development will include restaurants and cafes, and amphitheatre and an interpretative centre, an upgrade of the wharf for bigger cruise liners to dock at and much more.

The area will be redesigned to incorporate a transport hub and provide an industrial-themed visitor experience through Auckland Point Terminal.

Construction of this project will begin in the second half of 2017.

5. Curtis Island Resort

HOLLYWOOD luxury resort developer Tim Reigal flew to Gladstone last year to reveal his plans to build a mega $100m resort on Curtis Island.

He got the go ahead.

The site, about 18km from the gas plants, and on a 150-year-old cattle station, would have 177 villas and units with the capacity to hold 442 guests.

Mr Riegel believes 35-40% of guests would fly in via the resorts private airstrip.

He'd initially planned to begin construction in December and complete the project this year.

But that schedule has been pushed back as he awaits Federal Government environmental approval.

6. LNG Plant

BECHTEL might be up and gone from Gladstone, but one company is still working behind the scene to bring Gladstone its fourth liquefied natural gas plant at Fisherman's Landing.

In a previously confidential report, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited chairman Richard Beresford revealed Gladstone Ports Corporation extended the term of their site aggrandisement for the lease of the land.

The extended site agreement is now March 31.

"These developments are processing recognition of the company as a leader in low-cost, efficient, and reliable LNG liquefaction terminals to serve the international energy market's demand," he wrote.

The report says that LNGL has even signed a "non-binding" memorandum of intent to sell gas to Tri-Star Petroleum Company.

"Under the MOI, it is proposed that Tri-Star and LNGL will work together with a selected LNG buyer," it states.

7. Hummock Hill Island Resort

IT'S been a pipe-dream for 16 years but the $950 million Hummock Island resort recently got a whole lot closer to reality.

A 233-page report released in September details changes to the plan.

Detailed projections released by the developer's, Eaton Place Pty Ltd, reveal the resort would rake in $95 million for Gladstone's economy.

The massive resort, with two five star hotels, and hundreds of villas, homes, apartments, and cottages, needs to be built first.

It will need 3500 construction workers, and with a commitment to no workers' camps, workers would either be local or need to make themselves local.

After already receiving Federal Government approval, the developers expect to receive State Government and council approval by mid-2017, allowing construction to begin.

8. CBD mega servo

PLANS for new service station's in the Gladstone region are popping up all over the place.

But this one is particularly exciting.

Builder Hutchings O'Brien applied for a material change of use to transform the vacant block beside Gladstone CBD's McDonalds into a massive service station.

The service station, which would sit in the heart of the city on Glenlyon St, would also have a food and drink outlet.

It's not yet known when construction will start for this 2017-announced project as it is still awaiting approval.

9. Tannum Sands Boyne Island Retirement Village

JUST last month, Tannum Sands residents were handed an opportunity to voice their opinion on a proposed retirement village in the area at a community meeting.

Gladstone retirees have been leaving the region in droves in recent years, relocating to more retirement-friendly locations such as Bundaberg, Bargara, Cairns and Hervey Bay.

Genbridge, which is a health, retirement and aged care professionals management service ran the meeting.

The lifestyle-focused retirement village would be located on a block of land at Tannum Sands, boasting views of the ocean, river and the Boyne Valley.

The village will have all the modern amenities and luxuries including a pool and activities centre.

It was given the thumbs up by the council just a few weeks ago.

10. Steel plant

THE owners behind a proposed $20 million Gladstone Steel Project have renewed their efforts to fund their steel-making pilot plant.

Director Paul Sundstrom has outlined new plans to gain government investment.

The Gladstone Steel Project aims to construct a $20 million steel mill plant in Gladstone used to extract iron ore from the Red Mud Dam to be processed into steel.

Directors of the project are keen to approach the government for funding, including the $30 million Bowen Basin Jobs Package.

While the project has experienced financial troubles, directors are still optimistic about the construction of the plant in Gladstone.

"The prospects of achieving a steel mill are still good, although it will probably be a smaller "boutique mill."

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the project, which he supports, would be built on a parcel of land in Gladstone's State Development Area near Yarwun.

11. Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department upgrade

In 19 years the Gladstone Hospital's emergency department has never had an upgrade.

But that won't become 20 years, because by mid-2017 construction will start on the $40 million upgrade.

The upgrade, expected to start in May, will see the department double in size, have a designated paediatric area, more resuscitation spaces, new radiology equipment and easier access to the public and private hospitals.

12. Gladstone Central Queensland University marina campus upgrade

The $10 million Gladstone Campus Development project will give a welcomed boost to the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina Campus in 2017.

The upgrade will include a new vocational trades training facility.

The Derby St Campus, which holds Tafe courses, will be shifted to new buildings at the Marina Campus, allowing trades and engineering students to learn alongside each other as well as a teaching restaurant and hair and beauty salons.

13. Rules Beach Resort

A VISION John Callahan has had for 15 years to make Rules Beach a holiday-goers dream will soon be become a reality.

The Tareeda Group property developer's $30m Rules Beach Resort was officially launched September last year.

The project was given the green light by the council in December 2015 and Mr Callanan is expecting the civil works were expected to be finished by the end of 2016.

Builders will then be able to start on the 57 beach homes which should see construction last until 2018, although the timeframe depends on how fast the properties sell.

14. Agnes Water Estate

ONE OF the biggest developments to be given the go ahead in Agnes Water in 10 years will begin construction mid-August this year.

To be built on Bicentennial Dr, Billabongs Estate Agnes Water will be constructed of 149 lots for individuals to build on, with sizes ranging from 1000-3200 m/sq stretching out over 30 hectares of parkland.

Developer MT Property Group has divided the construction into five stages, expected to be completed in three years.

MT Property Group owner Michael Tsingolis said the development was designed to "fill the niche" in the Agnes Water market, with lots being the ideal size for those wanting space for a shed or boats.

