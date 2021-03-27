14-drink bender has Gladstone man in strife

A Gladstone man who had consumed 14 drinks told police he was testing out his liver after recently leaving hospital.

The man, 20, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravening a domestic violence order and contravening a direction or requirement.

As a condition of the order, the man is prohibited from contacting or attempting to contact or asking someone else to contact the aggrieved by any means whatsoever.

On September 25 last year, about 11pm, the man was at the entrance of a Gladstone night precinct when the aggrieved and three of her friends walked past the venue.

The aggrieved looked at the man and said words sarcastically to the effect of “It’s good to see you’re looking after your daughter”.

The aggrieved and her friends continued walking as the man followed them, calling the aggrieved’s name as he did.

The aggrieved said she did not want to speak with the man after walking a couple of hundred metres further, so at 11.58pm the man sent her a text message.

“(Name omitted) just talk to me f…”.

At 1.27am the man sent another message this time saying: “Sorry I shouldn’t have done that and should be living.”

The man attended Gladstone police station on November 6 and participated in an interview.

He stated he had consumed 14 alcoholic drinks at the night precinct and was testing out what his liver could handle after a recent hospital visit.

The man stated he was verbally provoked by the aggrieved and was following the aggrieved’s friend who spat at him, not the aggrieved.

Mr Manthey made reference to the contravention being on the “less serious” end of the scale and fined the man $600 and recorded convictions.

