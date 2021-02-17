Menu
65 Silverton Drive, Tannum Sands, is up for grabs for $1.3 million.
Property

$1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

liana walker
17th Feb 2021 11:58 AM
A Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has hit the market with an asking price of $1.3 million.

Located at 65 Silverton Dr and set on 2.4 acres, the property features three living areas, four spacious bedrooms, a business office, stunning modern bathroom and en suite and an amazing kitchen surrounded by front and rear verandas.

The home also comes with a granny flat fitted with a kitchen, bathroom and laundry and spacious bedroom.

Outside is a large family pool with sandstone paving and timber decking, and an octagonal Bali hut and bar with benches, fridge, sink and its own hot water and dishwasher.

The house, built in 1992, has a grand entrance with electric gates and a circular drive to a

paved portico.

Other features include a large built in bar in the family room and an adjacent wood-fired heater, ideal for those cosy winter evenings, with its warmth embraced by the family and their guests.

The recently renovated kitchen is the central focal point of the home with caesar stone finishes and incorporated into the spacious kitchen is a large walk-in pantry.

The airconditioned home with solar panels on each structure is for sale through Ray White Gladstone.

gladstone property gladstone real estate luxury property
Gladstone Observer

