Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
6 Sunnyridge Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
6 Sunnyridge Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
Property

$13K bargain: 4 of the cheapest homes sold in Gladstone area

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOME buyers have taken advantage of the market this year, buying up cheap property wherever possible.

It proved no different in the Gladstone region, with the housing market recording an increase in sales this year.

Here are four of the cheapest properties that were sold in the past year.

1. West Gladstone

Straight off the bat, we have this West Gladstone home that sold for a grand total of $13,398.

The home on Sunnyridge St sold in September last year and boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wraparound veranda and a pool.

The real estate agent said the home was “great value for money”.

6 Sunnyridge Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
6 Sunnyridge Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

6 Sunnyridge Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
6 Sunnyridge Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

2. Boyne Island

If you are a fan of tiny homes, this little Boyne Island jewel may pique your interest.

This permanent caravan home on Jacaranda Drive went on the market on October 2, and sold for $28,000.

The small one bedroom, one bathroom home boasts airconditioning, a modern kitchen, dining area and an undercover gazebo.

The home is located close to the Boyne River, which is perfect for those who like fishing and crabbing.

14/1 Jacaranda Drive, Boyne Island, Qld 4680
14/1 Jacaranda Drive, Boyne Island, Qld 4680

3. Quoin Island

While this property doesn’t have a house, saying you own part of an island is a great brag.

This 1,500 sqm block of land on Quoin Island sold for $35,000 on August 26.

Situated minutes across from the Gladstone Harbour, the block has fantastic views of the port city.

The real estate agent said the block made a great weekend getaway spot for Gladstone residents wanting to fish, swim and relax.

LOT 2 QUOIN ISLAND, Gladstone Harbour, Qld 4680
LOT 2 QUOIN ISLAND, Gladstone Harbour, Qld 4680

LOT 2 QUOIN ISLAND, Gladstone Harbour, Qld 4680
LOT 2 QUOIN ISLAND, Gladstone Harbour, Qld 4680

4. Boyne Valley

This home in the Boyne Valley is a renovators dream.

Situated on Wattle Lane, the property sold on May 15 for $49, 000.

The 1113 sqm house boats two bedrooms, a sunroom, timber floors, open plain living, a fire place and a timber deck for entertainment.

7 Wattle Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680
7 Wattle Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680
7 Wattle Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680
7 Wattle Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680
cheaphomes gladstone property market housing market gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 35, charged after Calliope crime spree

        Premium Content Man, 35, charged after Calliope crime spree

        Breaking A CALLIDE man has been charged with six offences including serious assault and possessing dangerous drugs.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 15.

        Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

        Premium Content Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

        Crime The man said to one schoolgirl she was ‘looking gorgeous as always’

        Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

        Premium Content Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

        Crime Todd William Cornwell Boor couldn’t remember the night of the offending.