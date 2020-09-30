Menu
$135m inbound: Region gets major funding boost

Jacobbe McBride
30th Sep 2020 8:00 PM
THE Gladstone region will receive a much-needed boost thanks to a commitment of $135 million by the LNP to promote the recovery and resilience of regional Australia.

As part of the package, $30 million will be allocated to improve regional connectivity along with $5 million for a new Building Resilient Regional Leaders Initiative.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said the Regional Recovery Partnerships program would help the areas which had borne the brunt of COVID-19, as well as drought and last summer’s bushfires.

“The Gladstone region has been significantly affected by a number of disasters over the last 12 months and today’s announcement will be welcomed throughout the community. We are resilient and well primed to build on these opportunities and diversify its economy,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“This additional funding shows the Liberal National Government’s commitment to developing a package of targeted initiatives to deliver jobs, economic recovery and economic diversification to ensure we emerge from these unprecedented times in the best shape possible.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said today’s announcements were in addition to the $50 million Regional Tourism Recovery initiative and the $200 million for an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

“These measures are all part of our economic plan for a more secure and resilient Australia, helping the regions bounce back and then thrive, to drive Australia’s economic recovery,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“I’m excited by our regions, excited by their prospects, excited about what we are all – together, doing to overcome the challenges of today and build a better tomorrow.”

federal member for flynn ken o'dowd funding grants regional recovery partnerships program
