13 winter bargains you can buy now at Vinnies
FROM a Kim Kardashian blazer to men's work wear, there are plenty of bargains in store at Vinnies this winter.
It is known by many that Vinnies is a great place to pick up an item of clothing or some bric-a-brac.
This winter, Vinnies Gladstone has a whole range of items on offer.
Today The Observer scoured the racks to find the best winter offers.
Here are just a handful of items you can buy for under $10.
Women:
This tropical Kim Kardashian blazer is ticketed at just $6!
Size: 10 AUS
This loose-styled grey jacket is up for grabs for just $6.
Size: XS
Smart, casual, even smart-casual - this red, light overthrow jumper from Katie's is $6 at Vinnies.
Size: Large
Are you in need of a pair of jeans? They're all just $2!
(Left) Just Jeans, size 11; (right) Just Jeans, size 8.
The Observer even tracked down a Pierre Cardin navy-blue blazer knocked right down to $0.50c.
Size: Unknown
This light-blue ESPRIT zip-up jumper is $6.
Size: Small
Men:
Are you in need of a brand-new, high-vis work shirt?
You're in luck.
We found two that still had their tags and were knocked down to $10.
Winter zip-up jumper? $6. Pants? $4.
Yellow Bisley Safety Wear, size XL; Orange Can't Tear 'Em, size SM.
This navy and cream zip-up jumper is $6.
Size: Large
This men's vested jumper is also $6.
Size: 5XL
In need of a pair of pants? Vinnies has lots!
(Left) $4, size 82; (right) $4, size 97.