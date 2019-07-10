Menu
Here are a list of bargain items you can grab for under $10 at Vinnies Gladstone
13 winter bargains you can buy now at Vinnies

Jessica Perkins
10th Jul 2019 5:18 PM
FROM a Kim Kardashian blazer to men's work wear, there are plenty of bargains in store at Vinnies this winter.

It is known by many that Vinnies is a great place to pick up an item of clothing or some bric-a-brac.

This winter, Vinnies Gladstone has a whole range of items on offer.

Today The Observer scoured the racks to find the best winter offers.

Here are just a handful of items you can buy for under $10.

Women:

 

 

Vinnies Kim Kardashian tropical blazer size AU10 $6
This tropical Kim Kardashian blazer is ticketed at just $6!

Size: 10 AUS

 

Vinnies women's Grey Jacket XS $6
This loose-styled grey jacket is up for grabs for just $6.

Size: XS

 

Vinnies women's red light jumper size large from Katies, $6
Smart, casual, even smart-casual - this red, light overthrow jumper from Katie's is $6 at Vinnies.

Size: Large

 

Vinnies women's jeans from Just Jeans LEFT size 11 $2, RIGHT size 8 $2
Are you in need of a pair of jeans? They're all just $2!

(Left) Just Jeans, size 11; (right) Just Jeans, size 8.

 

Vinnies women's Pierre Cardin Paris navy blazer, $0.50c
The Observer even tracked down a Pierre Cardin navy-blue blazer knocked right down to $0.50c.

Size: Unknown

 

Vinnies women's light blue ESPRIT jumper, size small $6
This light-blue ESPRIT zip-up jumper is $6.

Size: Small

Men:

Are you in need of a brand-new, high-vis work shirt?

You're in luck.

We found two that still had their tags and were knocked down to $10.

Winter zip-up jumper? $6. Pants? $4.

 

Vinnies men's work shirts yellow Bisley Safety Wear size XL $10, orange Can't Tear 'Em size SM $10
Yellow Bisley Safety Wear, size XL; Orange Can't Tear 'Em, size SM.

 

Vinnies men's navy and cream jumper size large $6
This navy and cream zip-up jumper is $6.

Size: Large

 

Vinnies men's vested jumper size 5XL, $6
This men's vested jumper is also $6.

Size: 5XL

 

Vinnies men's pants. LEFT size 82 $4. RIGHT size 97 $4.
In need of a pair of pants? Vinnies has lots!

(Left) $4, size 82; (right) $4, size 97.

