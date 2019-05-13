13 sporting clubs share in council grants

Gladstone United's Taylor runs past Central Football Club's Lachie in their U7's match at Palm Drive fields.

THIRTEEN sporting clubs will share about $14,000 as part of Gladstone Regional Council's Club Development Grants.

The council received 15 applications for Round2 of the CDG, requesting a total of about $16,000.

The council approved 13 of those applications for about $14,000.

Two clubs - Port Curtis Sailing Club Inc and Gladstone Clay Target Club - were deemed ineligible for funding due to not meeting the CDG guidelines.

The funding will be used for projects such as new coaching and development equipment and planning and club program implementation and strategic planning.

The projects must be completed by November 30.

Applicants can apply for a maximum of $1200 and are required to contribute at least 20 per cent of the cost of the project.

Five of the 13 clubs received $1200.

The lowest amount received was $909.

The next funding round is expected to open after the new financial year.

ROUND 2 Grants