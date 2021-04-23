Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vaccine
Vaccine
Health

13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

by Sarah Matthews, Thomas Morgan
23rd Apr 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIRTEEN new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Howard Springs quarantine facility overnight, all of which are repatriated Australians who arrived in Darwin from India.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Natasha Fyles at a press conference this morning.

She said one of the 13 arrivals who recently tested positive to COVID had to be taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

 

The NT now has 38 active cases of COVID-19 from repatriated Australians.

NT health minister Natasha Fyles warned more cases from returned travellers would be confirmed in coming days.

Flights from India scheduled for May would be pushed back to June, and a 30 per cent reduction in capacity was yesterday announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But Ms Fyles said there was no need to cancel repatriation from the subcontinent entirely.

"I think that we need to balance it with our obligation that these are people that are eligible to come to Australia," Ms Fyles said.

"They're vulnerable, they've been caught up in a situation," she said.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

coronavirus howard springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Did I just do that?’: Woman stunned she stabbed boyfriend

        Premium Content ‘Did I just do that?’: Woman stunned she stabbed boyfriend

        Crime Tyler Kay Tegan Gilmour said she blacked out before committing grievous bodily harm.

        • 23rd Apr 2021 12:50 PM
        CQ career change courses offered cheap

        Premium Content CQ career change courses offered cheap

        News The Tafe Priority Skills Fund offers 49 discounted certificate and diploma courses...

        Gladstone manufacturers to share in $15.5M grant program

        Premium Content Gladstone manufacturers to share in $15.5M grant program

        Politics “I want Queensland to be Australia’s premier manufacturing state.”

        Premium marina lounge to welcome boaties to Gladstone

        Premium Content Premium marina lounge to welcome boaties to Gladstone

        Travel Visitors can shake off their sea legs and relax in contemporary comfort with a...