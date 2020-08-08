$13 million to tackle Flynn pests and weeds

Graeme Jenkins shows the netting which has been required to keep out the pests this year on his fruit farm.

BREAKTHROUGH tools and technologies to combat pests and weeds on Flynn farms can be improved and implemented through a $13 million government program.

With 500 introduced weed species in Australia and 73 animals that have established feral populations, the battle by farmers in the Gladstone region can be made easier through this grant program.

From tropical soda apple and lantana, to dogs, pigs, rabbits, deer, cats and carp, weeds and pests chew a constant hole in farmers time, resources and budgets.

The annual cost to Australia production by weeds is a massive $4 billion, while animals are estimated an $800 million profit muncher.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions grant program would help strengthen the management of pests and weeds which caused significant damage to the environment and natural resources.

Mr O’Dowd said the grants were funded through the four year, $30.3 million Established Pest Animal and Weed Management Pipeline Program.

“This program will help ensure Flynn is on the front foot in the fight against established pest animals and weeds and will minimise the risks they pose to our agricultural productivity and environment,” he said.

“This includes new advanced control solutions that will challenge traditional approaches to pest animal and weed management, as well as innovations in detection and monitoring.

“Other projects could investigate genetic modification technologies, chemical and non-chemical herbicides, disruption technologies and electronic resources.”

The minimum grant is $300,000 and the maximum that can be awarded is $2 million.

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said established pest animals and weeds are a significant threat for our economy, environment and industries.

“Through this grant round, we are supporting more effective management of pest animals and weeds to reduce their devastating impact on Australia’s agriculture and the environment,” he said.

“We will be funding projects led by organisations with a proven research and development capacity, that will target priority established pest animals and weeds.

“It will assist farmers, land managers and the community by generating new ideas, advancing research and the discovery of innovative pest animal and weed management solutions.

“The grants will also support employment by providing funding to successful grantees over the next three years to carry out research and development.”

Grant applications are now open and close at 11pm, 25 September 2020.

For details visit the Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions grants program.

Apply for this grant opportunity through the Grant Connect website or the Community Grants Hub.

