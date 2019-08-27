13 arrests, 1000 targeted in ongoing Bruce Hwy blitz

Drink and drug drivers have been put on notice after 13 people were arrested and almost 1000 pulled over on the Bruce Highway in an ongoing targeted police crackdown. Picture: File

DRINK and drug drivers have been put on notice after 13 people were arrested and almost 1000 pulled over on the Bruce Highway in an ongoing targeted police crackdown.

Sunshine Coast District Tactical Crime Squad and the Nambour Road Policing Unit conducted the operation at the Glass House Mountains, which focused on traffic offences and potential thieves looking to sting local residents.

Operation Lasso overnight hit people travelling to the Sunshine Coast.

A total of 956 vehicles were intercepted for random breath tests and a further 18 roadside drug tests performed.

Police made 13 arrests, including six people for drug offences, five for drug driving, one for drink driving and another seven people issued with traffic infringement notices.

A 56-year-old Gympie man was allegedly found in possession of 0.5kg of marijuana and will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 25.

Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said the five drug drivers were "guaranteed" to have detected meth or cannabis in their system.

He said the crackdown ran from around 8pm until 2am this morning.

"To have one drink driver is satisfying but the five drug drivers is very concerning," Snr Sgt Panoho said.

"The message is not getting across. And it is frustrating that people continue to consume illicit substances and drive.

"I do know the one drink driver was high-range."

Snr Sgt Panoho said all major arterials would be used to crackdown on the offenders in an "ongoing" effort over the coming months.

Another strategy of the campaign has been to identify people travelling to the Coast to steal cars and commit property offences.

Police say number of alleged thieves have been identified as part of the operation carrying significant quantities of drugs in hire cars as well as motorists affected by drugs and alcohol.