Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crash in Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Matt Taylor
Crash in Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Matt Taylor
News

12yo taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
14th Jun 2020 8:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN with a compound leg fracture has been freed from a car on Thuringowa Drive after it crashed into a power pole.

The 50 year old had been stuck in the vehicle for about an hour as emergency services worked to stabilise him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was a "tricky" extraction, but the man was not entrapped.

A 12-year-old boy was also transported to Townsville University Hospital with abdominal injuries.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene just before 6pm.

INITIAL: A PERSON is stuck in a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Kirwan.

It is understood a vehicle with multiple passengers crashed into a power pole on Thuringowa Dr just before 6pm, near the intersection of Greenwood Dr.

It is understood the at least one person is still stuck in the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service has assessed two people and taken one to hospital.

Police are conducting traffic control at the scene.

MORE TO COME

 

Crash on Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Townsville
Crash on Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Townsville

 

READ MORE:

Speed, alcohol and failing to wear a seatbelt could have contributed fatal crash

The crash site where four young teens were killed left vandalised

Townsville police tell owners to lock up to avoid being targeted

Originally published as 12yo taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

abdominal injuries car crash child crash editors picks hospitle single-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s love affair with Bundy Rum and Ice - cream

        premium_icon Gladstone’s love affair with Bundy Rum and Ice - cream

        News A local store is ordering as much as they can and has been selling out within hours

        Drunk argument ends with damaged fence

        premium_icon Drunk argument ends with damaged fence

        Crime The 18-year-old was warned to not drink excessively at his upcoming birthday.

        Gladstone Airport secures $1.73m in federal funding

        premium_icon Gladstone Airport secures $1.73m in federal funding

        News The funding is part of a $41.2 million regional airport program. Here’s how...

        Regional arts program promoting CQ talent

        premium_icon Regional arts program promoting CQ talent

        News Round two of CQ Regional Arts Services Network’ signature program launched this...