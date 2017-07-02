23°
$1.2m: Queensland women and girls Get Out, Get Active

Sarah Steger
| 2nd Jul 2017 4:28 AM
GIRLS AFL: Liana Cooper of Agnes Waters State School playing AFL at St Lukes Anglican School.Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
OVER $1.2 million has been awarded to councils and not-for-profit sport and recreation organisations for the third round of the Queensland Government's Get Out, Get Active program.

Get Out, Get Active provides grants of up to $40,000 to Queensland councils and not-for-profit sport and recreation organisations for projects that deliver community-based sport and active recreation activities.

The program is aimed at helping break down barriers preventing females from becoming active.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni and Minister for the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones yesterday announced the successful applicants for round three of the program, which included $700,000 in funding as part of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games' Embracing 2018 Legacy program.

"Through Get Out, Get Active, councils have received funding for projects that provide enjoyable, accessible and affordable activities aimed at increasing sport and active recreation participation in women and girls," minister de Brenni said.

"The funding is the largest of its kind in Queensland and will provide the strongest launch pad for women and girls to foster life-long participation in sport and active recreation."

A total of 163 applications requesting $3.7 million were received during round three, with great interest from regional sport and recreation organisations.　

"We have seen some incredibly worthwhile community-based activities delivered across the state through funding from previous rounds of the program and I have no doubt round three will deliver similar results."　

Minister de Brenni said the round three funding commitment followed the success of the first two funding rounds which had provided $800,000 to local councils.　

"I look forward to witnessing another round of ambitious and empowering programs with the support of Get Out, Get Active," he said.　

"All Queenslanders should have the chance to participate in sport and active recreation, and as Minister for Sport I am very proud to see the continuation and growth of the Get Out, Get Active program.

"I am confident the additional funding provided under the Games' Embracing 2018 Legacy Program will enable more women and girls to access and enjoy activities," minister Jones said.　

"The program will improve the sport and active recreation experiences of Queensland women, encouraging a culture of life-long participation.　

"Get Out, Get Active will also enable the community to embrace the spirit of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, building excitement across Queensland as we countdown to the event in April 2018."　

For more information on Get Out, Get Active, visit www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  active fitness and health get active get out girls in sport queensland women in sport

