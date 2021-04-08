$1.2M project to upgrade aquatic centre nears finishing line

The $1.2 million project to rejuvenate the Gladstone Aquatic Centre is one step closer to completion.Â

A 230 metre boundary fence and four new gates have been installed at the facility.

Gladstone Regional Council installed the boundary fence to improve the overall aesthetics of the site, providing a vast improvement on the chain link fence that previously occupied the space.

So far, the swimming pool has received minor tile and crack repair work, a new electrical switchboard as well as a new, blue colour scheme.

Upgrades to the Aquatic Playpark and filtration plant are now underway with the completion date for the play park set for June, and filtration to be completed by May.

Gladstone region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said further works scheduled for later this year included storage upgrades, main amenities upgrades and external pool lighting compliant with Australian standards for aquatic centres.

The works will also include a significant upgrade to disability amenities in the 25m pool area, introducing ‘Changing Places’ features.

“Aquatic facility managers, BlueFit are actively working to reduce the impact on pool users during these upgrades and appreciates the community’s understanding and support,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“To avoid closing the facility to carry out works, and to enable the community to maximise their use of the facility, upgrades are being undertaken in stages.

Patrons visiting Gladstone Aquatic Centre are asked to please follow all signage directions as works take place in different sections of the facility.

The Gladstone Aquatic Centre upgrade has been supported by the Queensland Government through the COVID Works for Queensland program.