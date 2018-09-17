Drivers face slow traffic with new road works starting today

Work will begin today to install traffic lights at a Kirkwood Rd intersection.

WORK to install traffic lights at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Lavender Boulevard, Kirkwood, will start today.

The introduction of signalisation to the intersection, expected to be completed by November 16, is hoped to solve safety concerns created by vehicles travelling from adjacent subdivisions via Lavender Boulevard merging with traffic on Kirkwood Road.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the $1.2 million project would significantly improve safety at the busy intersection.

"The intersection does have a traffic crash history and has received $400,000 in Australian Government Black Spot Program funding," Cr Burnett said.

"The $800,000 being spent by council includes $200,000 in remedial works to address some road settling and guardrail sagging issues at the Kirkwood Road BEBO arch bridge over Skyline Drive.

"Works to upgrade adjacent water mains on Kirkwood Road are also in progress and I encourage all motorists and pedestrians moving through the area to adhere to road rules and show consideration for other road users."

Speed reductions and temporary signals will operate for the duration of the works and traffic delays are expected.

Motorists in adjacent subdivisions, including Emmadale Gardens south of Kirkwood Road, are encouraged to consider an alternative route via Skyline Drive, but access to Kirkwood Road via Lavender Boulevard will be maintained throughout.

For more information phone the council's customer solutions on 4970 0700.