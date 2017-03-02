Company scores with huge $32m project to bring 128 jobs

THE Bruce is in for a spruik as $32 million worth of upgrade works start between Bajool to Midgee in central Queensland.

It will support 128 jobs for WHBO Infrastructure Pty Ltd, which scored the contract for the work, which aims to improve safety on the Bruce Hwy.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the $32 million project was one of four being undertaken as part of the Caboolture to St Lawrence pavement widening package, which will improve road safety at high-risk locations along the Bruce Highway.

In addition to the $32 million safety upgrades between Bajool and Midgee, three other pavement widening and safety projects in the Rockhampton region will start shortly. Works are expected to be completed over the next 12 months and include:

$2.8 million for safety and intersection upgrades at South Ulam Road (Bajool) and Gentle Annie Road (Raglan)

$6.7 million for widening, reconstruction and intersection upgrades from Miriam Vale to Bororen, and

$5.2 million for safety works and an intersection upgrade at Atkinson Road, Raspberry Creek Road and Kooltrandra Road north of Rockhampton

"Today's announcement couldn't come at a better time as we continue building a better, safer national road network, and drive down the trend in fatalities on Australian roads," Mr Chester said.

"More than 5,000 motorists drive the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone each day and one of the simple but effective ways we are making it safer is by widening the gap between centre lines in places and putting more space between oncoming vehicles."

Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey said the Bruce Highway was the economic backbone for many Queensland communities.

"The Bruce Highway works south of Rockhampton will improve safety and traffic flow for all drivers and most importantly, will cater for the continued growth of Bruce Highway traffic into the future. I am looking forward to seeing the completion of this project by mid 2018, weather permitting, as we work toward improving the state's economy and reducing fatalities on our roads," Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the investment would rebuild rough, potholed or corrugated sections of highway and upgrade intersections to separate turning vehicles from highway traffic.

"It's great to see the next milestone being delivered on this important project for local residents, who are well aware of the dangers of this section of road. We've listened to their concerns and are acting to improve the driving experience along this busy section of the National Highway," Mr O'Dowd said.

State Member for Mirani Jim Pearce said in the past, turning traffic would sit stationary on the highway before turning into the side road, causing serious safety issues and putting lives at risk.

The pavement widening and safety works are funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments based on an 80:20 funding share. For further information regarding the project visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au.