$125K worth of machinery stolen from CQ property

BILOELA Police are investigating the theft of more than $125,000 worth of machinery.

Constable Benjamin Scott said between December 1 and January 30, several pieces of equipment were stolen from a private property at Valentines Plains.

Among the missing items were various hoses and fittings, a Diesel Pioneer dewatering pump and a Wacker Neuson diesel pump on a skid mount.

The owner of the thousands-of-dollars worth of tools, engineer John Ole Keko, said the theft was discovered on January 16, when the owner of the property returned from a holiday to an empty paddock.

Mr Ole Keko said the machinery was transported to Biloela on June 21 and was being temporarily stored there.

It is understood the equipment was not secured but would have required a crane, forklift or tilt tray to remove.

"It couldn't have just been two mates who went it and threw them into the back of a ute," Mr Ole Keko said.

The machinery was to be transported back to the Batley Ole Keko Engineers's head office in Brisbane later this year.

"Biloela is a small community... this property is at the end of a road, so you never know, someone might have seen what happened," Mr Ole Keko said.

Const Scott said Biloela Police could not characterise how common or rare thefts of this nature were in the area.

He said officers were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry including where the stolen machinery may be and how it came to be moved.

No one has been charged in relation to the thefts.

If you have information about the stolen items contact Biloela Police Station on 49922333 or Crime Stoppers 1800333000.