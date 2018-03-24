Menu
Alliance Airlines has announced its new community fare initiative.
Business

$125 FLIGHTS: 'Community fare' promised for Gladstone

Tegan Annett
by
24th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

ALLIANCE Airlines has introduced a Community Fare in response to concerns from Gladstone residents about airfare affordability.

The Community Fare offers an airfare from $125 one way, in either direction of travel between Gladstone and Brisbane.

The discounted airfares are subject to availability and require 14 days notice.

"From passenger feedback we understand that airfare affordability in regional areas can be an issue and introducing the Community Fare is one concept we've developed to benefit the Gladstone community and local residents who are flexible with their travel plans," an Alliance Airlines spokesperson told The Observer.

The spokesperson said the number of flights would be determined by demand, and would only be available during off-peak season.

The new fare comes one month after the closure of submissions to the Senate's regional airfares inquiry.

There were more than 140 submissions, including one from the Gladstone Regional Council.

In its submission the council said increased operating costs and lower passenger numbers placed upward pressure on airfares between Gladstone and Brisbane.

Gladstone Observer
