120kph thunderbolts: Coach says
CRICKET: Gladstone has four talented teams competing at the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Carnival in Rockhampton, Biloela and Emerald.
The port city will be represented by under-16, under-14 under-12 and under-11 teams.
The two older teams will play in Rocky while the under-12 and under-11 sides are in Emerald and Biloela respectively.
Gladstone’s under-16s coach Linden Finlay said his team was well rounded.
“I think we should go well and I have a pretty talented team at my disposal,” he said.
“We bat deep and everyone can bowl which is perfect for T20 cricket.”
Teams will play two games on Saturday and Sunday and players who take the most wickets and name the most runs will be rewarded with a medallion at the end of the carnival.
Finlay said his team had a good mix of players from the BITS and The Glen clubs.
“We have a very experienced team with everyone except Rowan Jones having represented either Gladstone, Port Curtis or CQ in the past,” he said.
“Rowan is really keen and can’t wait to get out there on Saturday to show us what he’s got.”
Finlay expects Clayton Box and Kori Ramsden to lead from the front.
“I’m also looking forward to watching Campbell Jarvis send down his 120km/h-plus thunderbolts,” Finlay said.
At the completion of the weekend, some players will be identified for invitation into CQ training squads for the 2020-21 representative season.
TEAMS
Gladstone U11’s – @ Biloela
1. Will Barker
2. Axel Amos
3. Bryce Armstrong
4. Zac Roby
5. Lucas Haward
6. Alex Sternberg
7. Ayden Bye
8. Zac Werder
9. Fraser Judd
10. Noah Young
Coach – Nev Judd
Gladstone U12’s – @ Emerald
1. Lachlann Druett
2. Curtis Geljon
3. Ryan Golz
4. Ryan Mann
5. Nicholas Meiring
6. Joshua Neervoort
7. Anupam Peetha
8. Nirupam Peetha
9. Haydn Rethamel
10. Willem Sorensen
Coach – Neil Rethamel
Gladstone U14’s @ Rockhampton
1. Jonty Haward
2. Matt Holzberger
3. Todd Williams
4. Keeran Townsend
5. Caden Keirsnowski
6. Kai Whitehouse
7. Nate Barker
8. Ruben Gandhi
9. Tasmin Gandhi
10. Jacob Johnson
11. Thomas Smith
12. Cooper Armstrong
Coach – Brendan Schonknecht
Gladstone U16’s – @ Rockhampton
1. Hayden Finlay
2. Kori Ramsden
3. Lachlan Allan
4. Clem Boston
5. Rowan Jones
6. Vandan Patel
7. Nisarg Patel
8. Nathan Scagliotti
9. Campbell Jarvis
10. Clayton Box
11. Hayden Knight
12. Tom Vagg
Coach – Linden Finlay