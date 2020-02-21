120kph thunderbolts: Coach says

CRICKET: Gladstone has four talented teams competing at the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Carnival in Rockhampton, Biloela and Emerald.

The port city will be represented by under-16, under-14 under-12 and under-11 teams.

The two older teams will play in Rocky while the under-12 and under-11 sides are in Emerald and Biloela respectively.

Gladstone’s under-16s coach Linden Finlay said his team was well rounded.

“I think we should go well and I have a pretty talented team at my disposal,” he said.

“We bat deep and everyone can bowl which is perfect for T20 cricket.”

Teams will play two games on Saturday and Sunday and players who take the most wickets and name the most runs will be rewarded with a medallion at the end of the carnival.

Finlay said his team had a good mix of players from the BITS and The Glen clubs.

“We have a very experienced team with everyone except Rowan Jones having represented either Gladstone, Port Curtis or CQ in the past,” he said.

“Rowan is really keen and can’t wait to get out there on Saturday to show us what he’s got.”

Finlay expects Clayton Box and Kori Ramsden to lead from the front.

“I’m also looking forward to watching Campbell Jarvis send down his 120km/h-plus thunderbolts,” Finlay said.

At the completion of the weekend, some players will be identified for invitation into CQ training squads for the 2020-21 representative season.

Follow live results HERE.

TEAMS

Gladstone U11’s – @ Biloela

1. Will Barker

2. Axel Amos

3. Bryce Armstrong

4. Zac Roby

5. Lucas Haward

6. Alex Sternberg

7. Ayden Bye

8. Zac Werder

9. Fraser Judd

10. Noah Young

Coach – Nev Judd

Gladstone U12’s – @ Emerald

1. Lachlann Druett

2. Curtis Geljon

3. Ryan Golz

4. Ryan Mann

5. Nicholas Meiring

6. Joshua Neervoort

7. Anupam Peetha

8. Nirupam Peetha

9. Haydn Rethamel

10. Willem Sorensen

Coach – Neil Rethamel

Gladstone U14’s @ Rockhampton

1. Jonty Haward

2. Matt Holzberger

3. Todd Williams

4. Keeran Townsend

5. Caden Keirsnowski

6. Kai Whitehouse

7. Nate Barker

8. Ruben Gandhi

9. Tasmin Gandhi

10. Jacob Johnson

11. Thomas Smith

12. Cooper Armstrong

Coach – Brendan Schonknecht

Gladstone U16’s – @ Rockhampton

1. Hayden Finlay

2. Kori Ramsden

3. Lachlan Allan

4. Clem Boston

5. Rowan Jones

6. Vandan Patel

7. Nisarg Patel

8. Nathan Scagliotti

9. Campbell Jarvis

10. Clayton Box

11. Hayden Knight

12. Tom Vagg

Coach – Linden Finlay