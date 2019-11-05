1200 people party till midnight at races

HISTORY MAKING: The return of the Banana Races was glorious with more than 1000 patrons through the gates.

EXPECTATIONS were exceeded at the revamped Banana Races on November 2, with about 1200 people through the gates of the Banana Sports and Recreation Grounds.

Banana Sports Committee secretary Deborah McCann said she was pleasantly surprised with how many attended the race day, given Banana was a little town.

“So much better than we’d ever imagined and we’d never imagined we’d get that many through the gate,” McCann said.

“It was a fabulous day where people caught up with each other and enjoyed themselves, which is what everyone needed.

“Mackay, Brisbane, Clermont, they came from all over the place.”

This race day was a time trial event where horses would race individually against the clock with the fastest time taking out $7000.

The fastest horses on the day were Mystify (1st) Go Kelly Go (2nd) and Cha-Cha Lavelle (3rd).

Lisa Tynan’s Thangool horse, Ambassadors Jet was the fastest local horse on the day and she took away $2000.

“That was partly why we didn't expect the crowd we did because a lot of people don’t understand the time trail aspect of racing,” McCann said.

“They were thrilled with it and it was something different for them.”

There was live music throughout the day with Theodore’s Joesph Maloney performing in the afternoon, followed by the Hamilton brothers from Roma who took the party well into midnight.

“It was a happy and friendly mood the whole night,” McCann said.

“There were no disturbances and, with a crowd like that, you can have a few happenings but there were no incidents like that.”

Shuttle buses ran throughout the day and night from the racetrack to Biloela, Moura and Theodore, minimising drink driving incidents.

With attendance exceeding their expectations, McCann admitted that the committee had already begun considering changes for next year to improve the racing experience for patrons.

“The horse people and competitors are really keen for next year,” McCann said.

“I think it’s going to be bigger and better next year.”