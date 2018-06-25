120 cruise tourists give welcome boost to Agnes businesses

THE Discovery Coast received a welcome business boost on Friday when 120 Carnival Spirit passengers cruised into the coastal towns.

The cruise liner from Singapore sailed into Gladstone on Friday, bringing with it 2000 tourists ready to explore each corner of the region.

Friday's cruise visitors to Agnes Water were the largest number to explore the Discovery Coast since cruise ships began visiting Gladstone in March 2016.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce has worked with the cruise liners ahead of their Gladstone visits to promote Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy as the places to see.

President Amber Rodgers said Friday's figures and boost gave the group more ammunition to continue promoting the coastal townships.

She said the DCTC regularly sends cruise liners updated photos and information about what people can see and do in one day at Agnes Water.

She said 80 of the tourists signed up for the coach service, where they were dropped off at some of the region's best sights and stores, while another group enjoyed a tour on the amphibious boat the Larc.

"The clear skies we have this time of year made it magic,” Ms Rodgers said. "Many of them were first-time visitors who hope to come back in the next two to three years and revisit while on their own holiday.”

Ms Rodgers said many tourists were handed flyers that read "endeavour to be here in 2020” to promote the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's arrival at the 1770 Festival.

"It's a great opportunity to attract repeat visitors, which is not something we're able to take advantage of often,” she said.

The Carnival Spirit was the largest cruise ship so far to dock at Gladstone. The ship's passengers also took part in tours to Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and in the Gladstone Harbour.