Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BMA apprentices Rory Minty from Mundubbera (Diesel Fitter), Joshua White from Moranbah (Auto Electrician), Chloe Tougher from Yeppoon (Boilermaker), Summer Aprile from Mackay (Plumber) and Zoe Hodkin from Blackwater (Diesel Fitter).
BMA apprentices Rory Minty from Mundubbera (Diesel Fitter), Joshua White from Moranbah (Auto Electrician), Chloe Tougher from Yeppoon (Boilermaker), Summer Aprile from Mackay (Plumber) and Zoe Hodkin from Blackwater (Diesel Fitter).
News

120 BMA apprentices train for safe Bowen Basin work

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sixty new apprentices begin work with BMA in the Bowen Basin this week, with a recruitment drive is underway for more than 60 more.

The Class of ’21 is a diverse group, with more female apprentices than male, from school leavers through to mature age.

More than 85 per cent of them come from regional Queensland and nearly one-quarter are Indigenous.

Sixty New BMA Apprentices have completed the Work Readiness Program at Emerald TAFE
Sixty New BMA Apprentices have completed the Work Readiness Program at Emerald TAFE

Chloe Tougher, who just finished Year 12 at Yeppoon High School, is heading to Blackwater to begin her boilermaker apprenticeship.

“It’s really exciting to know we’re one of the first to have a lot of girls involved,” she said.

“I’ve had so much fun this week being in the workshop, meeting different people. Everyone gets in and gives everyone a hand.”

Among the largest cohort ever, Ms Tougher completed the Work Readiness program at Emerald, which was designed in 2011 to prepare them for on-site safety requirements.

  • The next round of BMA traineeships on offer will provide nationally accredited qualifications and skills in the disciplines of Resource Processing, Surface Extraction, Laboratory Skills, Business Administration, Supply Chain Operations and Project Management.
apprenticeships bma bowen basin tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        News Motorists are warned to drive with caution.

        UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Breaking A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a crash on Tableland Rd.

        OUT AND ABOUT: Gladstone Rotary Markets

        Premium Content OUT AND ABOUT: Gladstone Rotary Markets

        Local Faces Many residents spent their morning in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

        Police find 10 marijuana plants in raid

        Premium Content Police find 10 marijuana plants in raid

        Crime A 23-year-old has been spared a criminal conviction for growing the plants.