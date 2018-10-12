12 Things to do this weekend

ARTIST IMPRESSION: Ernie and Susan Nagy enter their votes in the QAL people's Choice Award during The 42nd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards, 2017.

1. Art and Lunch for Mental health Week

As part of Queensland Mental health Week, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc, Creative Gladstone Region Inc. and GAPDL Communities for Children will hold a free lunch and art with information about mental health.

The multicultural lunch is suitable for the whole family, with the informal event an opportunity to get more information about local services and education.

When: Friday, 10.30am-1.30pm

How much: Free

2. Friday Night at Crow Street

Crow Street's monthly Friday market is your one-stop shop for live entertainment, food, art workshops, kids' space and more.

The arts and culture space will come alive with a family friendly atmosphere like no other.

When: Friday, 6-9pm

How much: Gold coin donation

Jackson Dunn at Crow Street Food & Music Fest, on Saturday 24 February. Matt Taylor GLA240218CROW

3. Dirty Dick's - Theatre Restaurant (18+event only)

Enjoy an old English three course meal as you sit back and enjoy this spectacular stage show at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre.

The all new medieval show will feature plenty of comedy, songs, games and plenty of audience involvement.

When: Friday 7-11.30pm

How much: General Admission $60

4. Highway Men tribute show

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre plays host to the Highway Men tribute show this weekend.

Featuring all of their greatest hits including Silver Stallion, Live Forever and On The Road Again, this is one not to miss.

When: Friday, 7.30pm

How much: Adults $60, Concessions $55, Students $30

OUTLAWS: The Highwaymen will be appearing at the GECC on the 12 October

5. Live music at Calliope Central Bowls Club

Beautifully Broken 1770 bring their classic rock and blues tunes to Calliope Central Bowls Club on Friday night.

It's set to be a big night as you unwind from your week with live entertainment.

When: Friday

How Much: Free

6. Martin Hanson Memorial art awards 2018

The doors fly open at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum this weekend for the 43rd annual Rio Tino Martin Hanson Memorial art awards.

Saturday morning will be your first chance to see all the works, with an official launch and presentation that evening.

When: Saturday, doors open 10am, judge's floor talk 11am, judge's illustrated lecture 2pm, official launch 6pm

How much: RSVP at gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or call 4976 6766.

7. Rock and Thistle Golf Day

Ubobo's Rock and Thistle Golf day hosted the Boyne Valley Lions Club is set to be fun for the whole family.

There'll be a bar and food all day as well as drinks on course, with live music from 3pm and on-site camping overnight.

Breakfast on Sunday is $5.

When: Saturday, 11.30am

How much: $15 per person

Burke McLachlan kicking up the dust with a golf swing at Neville Mossman's Property in the Boyne Valley. GLA_rens2201710-15

8. Oktoberfest (18+ event only)

Gladstone Port Curtis Rotary club hosts this year's Oktoberfest at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

With proceeds going to Project We Care for suicide intervention and awareness training, there a free Oktoberfest stein for the first 200 entrants.

When: Saturday 2-11pm

How much: $40 pre-sale, $50 at the door

9. Barefoot Bowls for Buy a Bale

Head down to the Gladstone Bowls Club and show your support for Aussie farmers doing it tough in the drought.

There'll be sausage sizzles, raffles, lucky door prize and of course, barefoot bowls.

When: Saturday, 5pm

How much: $20

10. Music Night at the QRI Hall

Sing and dance the night away with a range of music at Gladstone's QRI Hall.

There'll also be plenty of nibbles, raffles and prizes.

When: Saturday from 7.30pm

How Much: Tickets $10

Stephanie Blake at the PCYC markets. Mike Richards GLA090417PCYC

11. PCYC Markets

Held on the second Sunday of each month, the PCYC markets are on again this week.

Head on down and enjoy a variety of clothing, bric-a-brac, fruit, vegetables and more.

When: Sunday 8am-12pm

How much: Free

12. Mason Rock Band

Rocky Glen's Sunday Session will feature live entertainment from the Mason Rack band.

Head on down and enjoy a few drinks while you relax the weekend away.

When: Sunday, 1-5pm

How much: Free