12 Things to do this weekend
1. Art and Lunch for Mental health Week
As part of Queensland Mental health Week, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc, Creative Gladstone Region Inc. and GAPDL Communities for Children will hold a free lunch and art with information about mental health.
The multicultural lunch is suitable for the whole family, with the informal event an opportunity to get more information about local services and education.
When: Friday, 10.30am-1.30pm
How much: Free
2. Friday Night at Crow Street
Crow Street's monthly Friday market is your one-stop shop for live entertainment, food, art workshops, kids' space and more.
The arts and culture space will come alive with a family friendly atmosphere like no other.
When: Friday, 6-9pm
How much: Gold coin donation
3. Dirty Dick's - Theatre Restaurant (18+event only)
Enjoy an old English three course meal as you sit back and enjoy this spectacular stage show at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre.
The all new medieval show will feature plenty of comedy, songs, games and plenty of audience involvement.
When: Friday 7-11.30pm
How much: General Admission $60
4. Highway Men tribute show
Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre plays host to the Highway Men tribute show this weekend.
Featuring all of their greatest hits including Silver Stallion, Live Forever and On The Road Again, this is one not to miss.
When: Friday, 7.30pm
How much: Adults $60, Concessions $55, Students $30
5. Live music at Calliope Central Bowls Club
Beautifully Broken 1770 bring their classic rock and blues tunes to Calliope Central Bowls Club on Friday night.
It's set to be a big night as you unwind from your week with live entertainment.
When: Friday
How Much: Free
6. Martin Hanson Memorial art awards 2018
The doors fly open at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum this weekend for the 43rd annual Rio Tino Martin Hanson Memorial art awards.
Saturday morning will be your first chance to see all the works, with an official launch and presentation that evening.
When: Saturday, doors open 10am, judge's floor talk 11am, judge's illustrated lecture 2pm, official launch 6pm
How much: RSVP at gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or call 4976 6766.
7. Rock and Thistle Golf Day
Ubobo's Rock and Thistle Golf day hosted the Boyne Valley Lions Club is set to be fun for the whole family.
There'll be a bar and food all day as well as drinks on course, with live music from 3pm and on-site camping overnight.
Breakfast on Sunday is $5.
When: Saturday, 11.30am
How much: $15 per person
8. Oktoberfest (18+ event only)
Gladstone Port Curtis Rotary club hosts this year's Oktoberfest at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
With proceeds going to Project We Care for suicide intervention and awareness training, there a free Oktoberfest stein for the first 200 entrants.
When: Saturday 2-11pm
How much: $40 pre-sale, $50 at the door
9. Barefoot Bowls for Buy a Bale
Head down to the Gladstone Bowls Club and show your support for Aussie farmers doing it tough in the drought.
There'll be sausage sizzles, raffles, lucky door prize and of course, barefoot bowls.
When: Saturday, 5pm
How much: $20
10. Music Night at the QRI Hall
Sing and dance the night away with a range of music at Gladstone's QRI Hall.
There'll also be plenty of nibbles, raffles and prizes.
When: Saturday from 7.30pm
How Much: Tickets $10
11. PCYC Markets
Held on the second Sunday of each month, the PCYC markets are on again this week.
Head on down and enjoy a variety of clothing, bric-a-brac, fruit, vegetables and more.
When: Sunday 8am-12pm
How much: Free
12. Mason Rock Band
Rocky Glen's Sunday Session will feature live entertainment from the Mason Rack band.
Head on down and enjoy a few drinks while you relax the weekend away.
When: Sunday, 1-5pm
How much: Free