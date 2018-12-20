12 Strays of Christmas: You can't say no to these faces

NEW HOMES: Yumi (left) is ready to cuddle up to her new humans and Snow (right) is looking for her forever home.

NEW HOMES: Yumi (left) is ready to cuddle up to her new humans and Snow (right) is looking for her forever home. RSPCA Gladstone

THIS week The Observer, in collaboration with RSPCA Gladstone, would like to bring you 12 pets that can be adopted this Christmas.

Two pets will be featured each day in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

If you have missed the previous four animals that we featured, you can look at them on The Observer's website.

Today's pets to be featured are Yumi and Snow.

Yumi is a 10-month-old female staffordshire bull terrier cross. She is a lovely girl who thinks she's still a puppy.

Her Christmas wish is for a big jar of treats and someone to handfeed them to her.

Snow is a six-year-old female domestic short-hair cross. She is new to animal care and has the most piercing blue eyes.

She also needs a foster family to take her in until she finds a home.

The RSPCA is urgently looking for temporary foster carers for Christmas.

With staff and carers on leave for the holidays there has been a large influx of animals who need foster homes.

Animals like Snow are looking for carers over the Christmas break.

This could be a great chance to introduce children to the responsibility of pet ownership without the full commitment.

If you are interested in adopting or being a Christmas foster carer, call the RSPCA Gladstone Adoption line on 0439709369 or visit rspcaqld.org.au/adopt for more.