12 Strays of Christmas: Two pets wanting to be your friend

THIS week, The Observer, in collaboration with RSPCA Gladstone, would like to bring you 12 pets that can be adopted this Christmas.

Two pets will be featured each day in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

If you missed yesterday's edition, Peanut the domestic short-hair kitten and Kennedy the cattle dog cross were featured.

Today's pets to be featured are Rolf and Acorn.

Rolf is a seven-month-old male staffordshire bull terrier cross ridgeback.

He was unfortunately left in the backyard when his family moved out.

His Christmas wish is a quiet, caring and loving home to spend the rest of his days.

Acorn is a four-month-old domestic short-hair cross. He loves to explore and go for walks on the lead.

His Christmas wish is a best friend for life and a never-ending adventure.

The RSPCA is also urgently looking for temporary foster carers for Christmas.

With staff and carers on leave for the holidays, there has been a large influx of animals that need foster homes.

If you are interested in adopting, or to be a Christmas foster carer, call the RSPCA Gladstone Adoption line on

0439 709 369 or visit rspcaqld.org.au/adopt for more information.