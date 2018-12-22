12 Strays of Christmas: Luna and Bolt want homes

FUR BABIES: Luna and Bolt are looking for forever homes.

THIS week The Observer, in collaboration with RSPCA Gladstone, would like to bring you 12 pets that can be adopted this Christmas.

Two pets will be featured each day in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

If you missed the previous animals that we featured, you can look at them on The Observer's website.

Today's pets are Luna and Bolt.

Bolt is a nine-month-old male border collie cross.

He is full of energy, loves to play and is responsive to treats.

His Christmas wish is for a fur-brother to play crazy silly rough games with.

Luna is a one-year-old female domestic short hair-cross-bengal.

She shares her name with the guardian cat from the cartoon Sailor Moon.

Her kittens are now in loving homes and her Christmas wish is now to find one of her own.

The RSPCA is urgently looking for temporary foster carers for this holiday season. With staff and carers on leave for the holidays there has been a large influx of animals who need foster homes.

If you are interested in adopting or being a Christmas foster carer, call the RSPCA Gladstone Adoption line 0439709369 or visit rspcaqld.org.au/adopt.