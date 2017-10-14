12 reasons Tannum High is having a rare baby boom this year

TANNUM Sands State High School is having their own baby boom, with 12 children of staff graduating this year.

Among the cohort are deputy principal Anna Osborn's 17-year-old twins Ella and Harrison, who both count extra curricular activities like musicals and sport as highlights of their time at school.

"Last year I was doing mentoring for the little kids, I remember seeing and them and thinking, 'I was one of them once and now it's like far out I'm leaving', it's decent," Harrison said.

Ms Osborn was one proud mum looking forward to seeing her children reach a milestone.

"Every year I watch the valedictory breakfast and now it's going to be my children, so it's really exciting," she said.

Ms Osborn hopes Ella will go into teaching, while Harry has already been accepted into the army to train as an engineer.

"It's very tricky having kids at the school especially with the position that I'm in," she said.

"They critique everything that I say (but) it's nice to have someone hold a mirror and see what you're doing."

Community liaison officer Carol Shuttleworth had kept a watchful eye on son Harry, and also had a daughter graduate at Tannum High three years ago.

"To see them go through a school and be a fly on the wall to see what they get up to during the day has been an added bonus to my role," she said. " My favourite part of the job is organising the morning valedictory breakfast, and to think that my baby is going through it this year is just lovely."

The Shuttleworth family moved to Australia from England 12 years ago.

Harry hopes to follow the footsteps of his big sister and study in Brisbane.

The youngster is taking economics, chemistry, physics, earth science, English and Maths B, and is aiming to study a commerce of economics degree at Queensland University of Technology or University of Queensland.