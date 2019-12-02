12 MONTHS ON: Rescued bull terriers almost unrecognisable

WARNING: Distressing photos of animals

JUMPING over obstacles and through hula hoops to cheers from a crowd, the lives of the 110 rescued bull terriers now are a stark contrast to the vile conditions in which they were found at a Gladstone puppy farm last year.

At the weekend more than 50 people and many of the bull terriers gathered at Caboolture to celebrate the progress of the dogs who were rescued from a River Ranch puppy farm in November 28 last year.

RSPCA inspectors Sam Beavon and Jared King were reunited with the bull terriers who were rescued in 2018 from a Gladstone puppy farm in 2018.

The walk, organised by 110 and Friends group, was a chance for people to see how well the dogs were doing. The dogs were also reunited with RSPCA inspectors who found them living in "putrid" conditions in what was one of the RSPCA's biggest raids.

"It was a great day, very humbling to have people thank my guys for the work they do, but it was even better getting the opportunity to thank those who have taken these beautiful "GB's" on and made them part of their family," RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said.

One of the rescued bull terriers puts on a show for attendees of the 110 and Friends celebration at the weekend.

The raid followed allegations relating to the welfare of the dogs on the property. The RSPCA investigation uncovered 87 bull terrier dogs and 23 bull terrier puppies living in "appalling conditions".

Some of the dogs were housed in small crates, none of which had access to water.

Event organiser Leanne De Lamour said members of the 110 and Friends group, formed so the dogs' new owners could keep in touch, had become part of an extended family.

"It was a huge success and terrific to have the RSPCA inspectors who were involved in the raid attend and see how the dogs' lives have changed for the better," she said.

The 110 and Friends Birthday and Walk for Freedom at Centenary Lakes Park, Caboolture, Saturday, November 30, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Sharon McAdam, a registered bull terrier breeder, was prosecuted at Gladstone Magistrates Court on August 7 this year in relation to the inappropriate living conditions of the dogs and failure to provide veterinary treatment.

She was given a two-year probation order with no conviction recorded and ordered to pay $99.55 in court costs, $1000 in legal costs and $5500 to RSPCA for veterinary and boarding costs. She was prohibited from owning any animal other than as approved from time to time in writing by the chief inspector until August 6, 2022. She has approval for two dogs under certain conditions.