12 Hams of Christmas competition

Christmas will be here before we know it and one of the great eating traditions over the long summer break is the left-over ham.

To keep the freshness of the ham, don't forget the ham bag, pillow case or tea towel soaked in four cups of water with two tablespoons of vinegar.

Here are four tasty recipe ideas for what to do with the leftover Christmas leg of ham.

Ham hock terrine

This elegant recipe is impressive at any dinner party and perfect for using the ham leftovers.

Pea and ham soup

Keep the ham hocks this Christmas for a revitalising post-feast of this tasty meal.

Ham, cheese and tomato sandwiches

Can't go past this simple yet classic meal and the fun part is using your imagination to choose what else to add to the sandwich.

Green eggs and ham

Creamy scrambled eggs, tinted with bright-green spinach sauce and ham.