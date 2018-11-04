Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cheryl and the ham promo.
Cheryl and the ham promo. Mike Richards GLA311018CHAM
News

12 Hams of Christmas competition

Glen Porteous
by
4th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET on board and get those entry forms rolling in to win one of the "12 Hams of Christmas" giveaway, starting today.

For your chance to win, simply complete an entry form that appears in The Observer four times a week.

The competition closes on November 30 and the lucky winners will be drawn on December 3.

Christmas will be here before we know it and one of the great eating traditions over the long summer break is the left-over ham.

 

To keep the freshness of the ham, don't forget the ham bag, pillow case or tea towel soaked in four cups of water with two tablespoons of vinegar.

Here are four tasty recipe ideas for what to do with the leftover Christmas leg of ham.

Ham hock terrine

This elegant recipe is impressive at any dinner party and perfect for using the ham leftovers.

Pea and ham soup

Keep the ham hocks this Christmas for a revitalising post-feast of this tasty meal.

Ham, cheese and tomato sandwiches

Can't go past this simple yet classic meal and the fun part is using your imagination to choose what else to add to the sandwich.

Green eggs and ham

Creamy scrambled eggs, tinted with bright-green spinach sauce and ham.

Related Items

12 hams of christmas christmas ham the observer the observer competition
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Gladstone's Best in Business 2018 Award Winners

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gladstone's Best in Business 2018 Award Winners

    Photos All the winners from this year's Best in Business awards at the Yaralla Sports Club.

    Central Queensland mine worker injured on site

    premium_icon Central Queensland mine worker injured on site

    Breaking Man sustains leg and head injuries

    Person airlifted after snorkelling accident on Heron Island

    premium_icon Person airlifted after snorkelling accident on Heron Island

    News The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was dispatched.

    2018 Best in Business: List of award winners

    2018 Best in Business: List of award winners

    News Find out who was crowned this year's overall best in business.

    Local Partners