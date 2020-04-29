Menu
NEW DRIVE: New funding for road safety research and development is available. (AAP Image/Morgan Sette)
News

$12 funding for improving road safety

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:04 PM
COMMUNITIES have the opportunity to drive the future of road safety with round 1 of the federal government’s $12 million Road Safety Innovation Fund now open.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd urged any organisations with an interest in road safety research and development to apply for funding.

“Road crashes have an enormous emotional and economic impact on all affected communities, but particularly the families and friends of the victims,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Innovation and technology are key tools that can help reduce the number of road crashes by ensuring road safety becomes ‘business as usual’ for road users here in Flynn.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the first round of the Road Safety Innovation Fund had $2 million available.

The first round of applications close 18 May 2020 and will be assessed through an open competitive process. Information on application guidelines and submissions is at grants.gov.au.

