12 DVOs ignored every day

THE number of serial domestic violence offenders disregarding protection orders has spiked by more than 100 on the Gold Coast in just a month.

In March the city reported 368 breaches of domestic violence orders (DVOs), according to police figures. In February there was 268 reports of DVO breaches on the Gold Coast.

The shock figures come after mum-of-three Kelly Wilkinson died after allegedly being set alight in her Arundel backyard about 6.40am on Tuesday.

Kelly Wilkinson died after being set alight in her Arundel backyard on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

Her estranged husband Brian Earl Johnston has been charged with murder, breaching a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

The DVO had been put in place in March.

On Thursday Kelly's family told the Bulletin she had gone to police "almost every day" to report Johnston's alleged behaviour.

State-wide crime reporting figures released last week show that more and more perpetrators on the Gold Coast are ignoring DVOs.

In the 2019-2020 financial year 3020 breaches of DVO were recorded. In 2018-2019 there were 2550. Nine years ago in 2010-2011 just 769 DVO breaches were recorded.

Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence director Di MacLeod said there were simply some perpetrators who "have no regard for DVOs".

"We put a lot of resources into safety - we could move a woman 10 times and she would still not be safe," she said.

"The key is to have eyes on him and that's the way we help put an end to this."

Ms MacLeod said police also needed to look further into the background and history of men to assess if they were a high-risk offender when a breach was reported.

She said this would allow police to respond with the right resources for the system.

Ms MacLeod said police needed more resourcing to help them look into DVO breaches in a swifter manner.

Floral tributes outside the home where Kelly Wilkinson was set on fire. Picture: Tertius Pickard

She said a change in the way high-risk offenders were treated was also needed.

"We have a circle of safety around the woman but what about a circle of security around the man," she said.

"We can't keep doing the same thing."

LNP spokeswoman for prevention of domestic violence Amanda Camm said she had been speaking to a number of domestic violence services on the Gold Coast and was concerned about the levels of funding.

"What I have heard is very concerning about the loss of faith in the system and in particular the state government system that is running the response to domestic violence and in particular to victims who need that help in response to DVOs in particular," she said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said investigations were continuing into Ms Wilkinson's death and the death of a woman in Labrador whose body was discovered on Friday.

"Statistics demonstrate victims of domestic and family violence are accessing their right to protection and safety and are gaining the courage and confidence in the system to report incidents of domestic and family violence to police," she said.

Kelly Wilkinson's sisters Emma Wilkinson, Natalie Wilkinson, Danielle Carroll and her husband Reece Carroll, and Kelly's dad Reg Wilkinson said Kelly was going to police almost daily. Picture: Tertius Pickard

She said police had a number of initiatives in place aimed at preventing harm and improving the outcome for domestic violence victims.

"This includes the management and response to DVO breaches and support the prevention,

disruption, investigation and response to domestic and family violence across Queensland," she said.

"Additionally, the new Domestic Family Violence and Vulnerable Person Command has been stood up to identify opportunities to improve current processes and systems, police training and education to further protect Queensland communities.

"Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances leading up to Ms Wilkinson's homicide, in co-operation with the investigative team for the Coroner.

"This will include a review led by the Gold Coast-based High Risk Domestic and Family Violence team."

Kelly's family has set up a GoFund Me to help her three children. The fundraising page reached more than $208,000 on Sunday afternoon.

To donate, visit https://au.gofundme.com/f/help-kellys-children

