Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 10:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.

The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

More Stories

Show More
nsw police force speeding fine truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Inside the $29.5m East Shores redevelopment

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Inside the $29.5m East Shores redevelopment

        News The bones of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s new East Shores development have emerged as the countdown continues to the planned mid-year opening.

        ‘Get real’: Plea for $1m bushfire funding for Gladstone

        premium_icon ‘Get real’: Plea for $1m bushfire funding for Gladstone

        News Mayor to write to Scott Morrison to plea for funding.

        Solving the reef’s wicked problems

        premium_icon Solving the reef’s wicked problems

        News It's a mistake to look exclusively to science as the saviour.

        REVEALED: Gladstone schools that improved last decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone schools that improved last decade

        News Data from the Queensland Curriculum Authority shows some schools improved OP scores...