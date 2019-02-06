Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND BARS: The man was called by his mother the day after the rape, telling him
BEHIND BARS: The man was called by his mother the day after the rape, telling him "don't come near my grandchildren again” and urging him to turn himself in to police. File
Crime

11 years jail for uncle who raped niece, 8, in shed

Katie Hall
by
6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "TRUE predator" who committed every parents' worst nightmare has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, after pleading guilty to raping his eight-year-old niece.

The man, who can't be named, had previously "failed to rehabilitate" himself after sexually assaulting two young girls in 2012.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said before the rape, the man had been living in the same house as his niece, but was told to leave after being caught watching her get changed through her bedroom window.

One night in March, the man sneaked back to the house, making sure he wasn't seen by any neighbours, and used a screwdriver to unscrew the fly screen on the girl's bedroom window.

He woke the girl up and asked her to come with him to the garden shed, but when she said no he "lured her with lollies and a $2 coin".

In the shed, the man showed her pornography on a laptop before removing her clothes and performing several sex acts on her, and afterwards took her back to her room.

Mr Cook said the man was called by his mother the next day, telling him "don't come near my grandchildren again" and urging him to turn himself in to police.

"(He has) left a girl with lifelong effects and poses a significant danger to the community," Mr Cook said.

Judge Leanne Clare said in order to go through with the "heinous offence" the man used "calculation, determination and deviousness ... revealing a true predator".

"You had brought with you a computer with pornographic film to corrupt her, lollies and money to entice her, baby wipes to clean yourself up afterwards and a screwdriver to break through the security screen," Judge Clare said.

"You continue to represent a danger to children."

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg bundaberg district court editors picks judge leanne clare rape
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    News Company dealt with JM Kelly 'on and off' for about five to six years prior to its collapse.

    Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    premium_icon Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    News He will deliver a free community seminar on body corporate issues.

    'Wonderful': Gladstone business generous donation to Rotary

    premium_icon 'Wonderful': Gladstone business generous donation to Rotary

    News 'We're prepared to come in and help in whatever way we possibly can'

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:00 AM