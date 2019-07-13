Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog Attack
Dog Attack
News

11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

More Stories

Show More
child dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

    premium_icon Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

    Business How the Gladstone business environment has changed over the past six months.

    Two car crashes in less than four hours

    premium_icon Two car crashes in less than four hours

    News One patient has been taken to hospital.

    OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    premium_icon OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    News Watch this crocodile swimming around in a Gladstone creek.

    Meeting to help shape Yacht Club's future

    premium_icon Meeting to help shape Yacht Club's future

    News Future of Gladstone Yacht Club still remains up in the air.