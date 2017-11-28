11 tips to stay out of debt at Christmas

There are ways to keep debt under control at this time of the year.

CHRISTMAS can be a tough time financially for people.

That's why UnitingCare Queensland Child and Family Services has released a list of financial tips to help families keep debt under control this holiday season.

UCQ financial resilience and wellbeing service statewide manager Jodie Logovik said feeling the pinch at Christmas time was not uncommon and stressed the importance of managing debt and budgets this time of year.

"It's not uncommon, particularly with the rise in the cost of living, for people to experience financial hardship around Christmas. Getting into debt is much easier than we think,” she said.

"There are several strategies people can employ this Christmas season to keep their spending in check and some great steps on how to still enjoy the festive season without taking on additional debt.”

Putting a budget in place, planning ahead early and giving the gift of time to your family and friends are all ways to help ease the financial pressures that can be associated with Christmas for some families.

