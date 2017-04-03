29°
11 things you said about vandalism at proposed Islamic centre site

Chris Lees
| 3rd Apr 2017 11:16 AM Updated: 11:30 AM
More than 30 comments were on the story on graffiti appearing at the site of the proposed Islamic centre.
AFTER vandalism appeared at the site of the proposed Islamic centre in Toolooa, some people took to social media condemning the vandalism, while others used the opportunity to reinforce their opposition to the centre.

Gayle Heymer said she wished the haters would leave this town alone

"We don't need the likes of Stop the Mosque groupies here," she said.

However most people said they were against the centre being built in Gladstone.

"We don't need Islam here in a Australia or Gladstone," Devlin Wise said.

Steve Deli said if people were let in, they would "take over our town".

Vandals target site of proposed Islamic centre

What you said:

Antionette Foxhall: "Once again Stupid strikes Gladstone."

Sheri Hope: "Things will never change... New generation, new evil to hate.... From nip to wogs to poms to vc to lebo's to blacks to greens to blues to purples to aliens ..."

Kim Vuga: Is the Mayor of Gladstone reading these comments yet? Wake up and ask the people of Gladstone if they want a Mosque/Islamic Development in Gladstone.

Australia is all of our backyard! The decisions our government make today will impact on the future generations of children of Australia.

Aaron Baz Byrne: None of this graffiti is racist in any way whatsoever. Every rational person should oppose Shari'ah Law and everything it encompasses, all the draconian and medieval practices of killing non-believers, mutilating hands, stoning to death, 'honour' killings, and all the rest. This cult must never be allowed to flourish.

Steven Boase: No harm done probably kids having a bit of fun.

Jack Straw: Not racist they just don't want the evil ideology of Islam in their area or near a school.

Michael Kornbrekke: Idiots.

Jason Dunne: Good on them I say each of there own and I'm against Muslim ways, this is Australia.

Devlin Wise: We don't need Islam here in a Australia or Gladstone.

Jasmine Elliott: I'm so disappointed in these people. These people who consistently spout about how bad Islam is for our community- but I ask you this - who is truly affecting the fabric of society? Which group of people are out there breaking laws and spreading hate?

Let me help you out- it's not the Muslims. If this is what it 'means to be Australian' I think we need to have a little look at our identity because this isn't the Australia I want to be a part of.

Gayle Heymer: Wish the haters would leave this town alone, we don't need the likes of Stop the Mosque groupies here

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone islam mosque

