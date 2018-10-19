11 Things to do around Gladstone this weekend

This year's RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter community day will be at Gladstone Marina Parklands.

This year's RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter community day will be at Gladstone Marina Parklands. Matt Taylor GLA291017HELI

1. Cancer Council Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Gladstone Events Centre at Yaralla Sports Club will host this year's pink ribbon breakfast to raise funds for...

Featuring guest speaker Debbie Williams and compere Liz Cunningham, this is sure to be one of the biggest and best breakfast events of the year.

When: Friday, 7am-9am

How Much: $40 per person

2. Sydney Hotshots LIVE!

Enjoy a girl's night out as the Sydney Hotshots make their way to the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Featuring high energy dance routines, there'll be two hours of some of the country's best performers in the all male choreographed dance show.

When: Friday 8-10.30pm

How Much: General admission $30

3. Tondoon's Annual Bonsai Weekend

Held as part of Tondoon Botanic Gardens' 30th birthday celebrations, this year's annual bonsai weekend is sure to excite.

Workshops and demonstrations with bonsai artists Hugh Grant and Stephen Cullum are on all weekend, with a Sunday exhibition at the Tondoon Art Gallery.

Some demonstrations will be held at Gladstone's Library Square, free of charge while other events take place at the gardens.

When: Saturday 8am-5pm and Sunday 8am-12.30pm

How much: Varies

Tondoon Botanic Gardens, January 2018. Mike Richards GLA290118TOND

4. Gladstone Regional Council garage Sale Trail

Don't forget this Saturday marks the start of this weekend's annual 2018 Garage Sale Trail.

Gladstone Regional Council is once again involved in the nation-wide initiative which encourages residents to reuse, reduce waste and minimise environmental impacts.

Search for registered garage sales at garagesaletrail.com.au.

When: All weekend

How much: Free

5. Gladstone Springs Trade Show

Gladstone Springs on Chapple Street are holding a trade show this Saturday to raise money for Drought Angels.

The show will include a sausage sizzle, live 4CC broadcast, auction and a giveaway every half hour with a major prize draw at 3pm.

When: Saturday 9am-4pm

How much: Free with donations encouraged

6. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service Gladstone Community Open Day

Before you take part in the first ever River Glow, head on down early to join the fun of the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service community day.

Grab plenty of photos with the helicopter and it's crew while enjoying a sausage sizzle, face painting and a whole lot of fun activities.

When: Saturday, 2-5pm

How much: Free

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter community day Matt Taylor GLA291017HELI

7. RiverGlow Fun Run

For the first time ever Gladstone will host River Glow, a twilight fun run with a difference.

Head down to the GPC Marina Parklands and walk or run in the 2.5km or 5km distances dressed in your glowing active wear.

When: Saturday, registration from 4pm

How much: Visit chrs.org.au/event/river-glow-gladstone/

8. The Shania Twain Tribute Show

The two-hour tribute show to one of the biggest performers of all time hits Gladstone this weekend, with The Shania Twain Show set to rock Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Featuring all the iconic and timeless hits, there's also a lucky door prize with an opportunity to see the real Shania Twain at her upcoming Brisbane show.

When: Saturday, 7.30-10.30pm

How much: Adults $49, loyalty members and concessions $39, Students $20

9. Let There be ACDC (tribute)

Rock the night away at Harvey Road Tavern with one of the hottest ACDC tribute bands you'll see.

There'll be plenty of iconic hits as you sing rock along to some of the Aussie band's greatest hits

When: Saturday, 8-11pm

How much: Pre-sale $10, Door $15

Plants are always populat at the Gladstone Rotary Kmart markets. Mike Richards GLA210517OUTA

10. Kmart Markets

Held on the third Sunday of every month, Kmart Stockland will again play host to the Rotary markets this weekend.

With plenty of bric-a-brac, toys, plants and fruit and veg for sale, head on down to grab a bargain and support a good cause.

When: Sunday, 7am-12pm

How much: Free

11. Eisteddfod Showcase Gala

THE best of this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod will be on show this weekend at the 2018 Showcase Gala.

Watch Gladstone's talented youth perform in speech and drama, instrumental and dance at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

When: Sunday, 2pm

How much: Visit gladecc.com