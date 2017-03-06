11 products exclusive to Aldi Gladstone shoppers can buy this week

OPENING SOON: Aldi confirms start date for new Gladstone store.

EXCITEMENT for a brand new store, never seen before products and a completely different experience of grocery shopping has Gladstone residents on their toes for the opening of the ALDI store on Wednesday.

To celebrate this massive milestone for the Gladstone region, we've put together a list of weird, wonderful and wacky items you can buy at ALDI, and would have trouble to find elsewhere.

1. "Has No" - Gluten Free range

Gluten free cookies. ALDI AUSTRALIA

Has No is a range of products designed for people with special dietary needs. It consists of everyday essential items and treats including, pasta, white bread, mixed berry macaroons, baking goods, muesli and more.

2. Choceur chocolate

European chocolate. ALDI AUSTRALIA

European chocolate! Yum!

This brand comes in a range of flavours, from fruit and nut, white chocolate, hazelnut, mint and so many more.

3. Expressi

Expressi machine. ALDI AUSTRALIA

The Expressi machine is a brand new coffee-making machine, and is also new to the shelves. It comes in two colours, and make sure to pick up some Expressi coffee pods to go with it.

4. Alcohol (same, but different!)

For the booze lovers, try some guava vodka crush's. ALDI AUSTRALIA

ALDI is known for its wide variety, including new brands of alcohol not seen before in Gladstone. For the vodka-lovers, try the Striganov vodka, Guava flavour.

Or, if you prefer a beer, go for the imported Leo Lager.

5. Lacura

Lacura makeup and beauty range, ALDI AUSTRALIA

This exclusive skin care range is sold only at ALDI.

And you're not selling your soul, or even an arm or a leg, just for a good quality moisturiser!

6. Almat

Almat laundry products are exclusive to ALDI. ALDI AUSTRALIA

Laundry powder and liquid come in just one brand at ALDI as part of the company's Green Action Plan.

From as cheap as $2, you could be saving some serious coin by making the switch.

7. Mamia

Everything baby is what you will find under this brand, Mamia. ALDI AUSTRALIA

Forget over-priced baby formula and say hello to $12 tins of formula.

This ALDI range also comes with baby wipes, individual meals, nappies and pretty much everything-baby.

8. Highland Park Grass fed, free range meat cuts

Highland Park free range, grass fed meat cuts. ALDI AUSTRALIA

ALDI'S range of meat has won numerous awards across Australia.

They also stock beef scotch fillets, bone in leg of lamb, eye fillet steaks and lamb loin chops.

9. Emporium Selection Cheese

Award winning cheeses. ALDI AUSTRALIA

Triple cream, aged cheddars, fetta and every other type of cheese you can think of is sold under Aldi's own Emporium Selection brand.

This brand of cheese has won three national awards, so it can't hurt to try something different, can it?

10. Silks Indian Spice Caps Simmer Sauce

A selection of spicy curry sauce. ALDI AUSTRALIA

A spicy, aromatic and authentic Indian Curry Sauce with spice caps.

Pick from flavours Dopiaza, Madras, Jalfrezi or Tikka Masala.

11. Casa Barelli Premium Filled Pasta - Porcini Mushrooms & Truffle Triangolis

Porcini mushroom pasta.

Wild porcini mushrooms, truffle oil, triangle-shaped ravioli enveloped by delicate al dente egg pasta made with 00 grade flour... Is your mouth watering yet?

This is an authentic recipe from the Piedmont region of Italy, the homeland of truffle.

And sold only at ALDI.

12. Knoppers

Knoppers, a must try that can only be bought at ALDI. ALDI AUSTRALIA

These chocolate-topped, milk- and hazelnut-flavoured, wafer-based treats, are a German confectionary product only available in a few countries, known for their inclusion of natural ingredients.

It's basically a Nutella-tasting, crispy wafer sandwich.

Guilt free, right?