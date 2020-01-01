11 new and exciting business that came to town in 2019
THERE was a lot of movement in and around Gladstone as businesses opened, closed, relocated and changed hands in 2019.
Here’s a list of businesses that opened throughout the year.
January
Why getting a haircut in a surfwear store is a snip
Barber Ash and The Rebel Barber set up shop in pre-existing Last Wave Surf Shop and Watersports.
Ashleigh Beale and Rebel Thorn said the idea was for people to have the opportunity to tidy up while they’re shopping for a new outfit.
New clothing store for Tannum Sands
The overwhelming response from shoppers motivated a business owner to expand her globally recognised online fashion boutique to a store front at Boyne Island Plaza.
Style House Fashion also has regular stalls at local markets
March
New Gladstone business taps into vape market
Inspired by his own struggle to quit smoking, Matt Evans opened the Vape Den in Goondoon St with the hope to help others beat the habit.
April
SISTER ACT: The newest hairdresser in Gladstone
Sister duo Michaela and Sam ward followed in their family’s footsteps and started their own hair salon on Tank St.
The salon’s name Alex Maree Hair Studio is derived from their middle names.
A very impulsive purchases resulted in Gladstone born Rebekah Keen opening up a new Laundromat business in Boyne Island.
New Tannum cafe celebrates early success
Social Enterprise IE Cafe owned and operated by Gladstone Community Linking Agency opened it’s doors with an aim to create employment opportunities for people living with disabilities.
In November, the Tannum Sands cafe extended its hours to include Saturday brunch.
T3 on Wyndham will opened its doors at Boyne Island Plaza after a year in the planning.
Owner Tracey Bourke formerly operated The Coffee Club at Tannum Sands for nine years, but closed due to high rent.
May
Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes
The Truffle Pig opened in Tannum Sands and was designed around feedback from locals about what they wanted from a restaurant.
It is a burger, pasta and smokehouse, providing an affordable, relaxed and family-friendly experience.
June
NEW SERVO: Delay pushes back opening date
After months of delays, the Shell Service Station on Dawson Highway opened.
Owners aimed to fill the petrol station gap between the BP near the airport and the Puma near Hanson Road.
July
Popular franchise opens Gladstone store
The owners of Laser Clinics Australia Rockhampton had so many clients travelling from Gladstone that when the opportunity came to open up a franchise in Gladstone, it was a no-brainer.
Mother and daughter Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel opened a Laser Clinics Australia store at Stockland Gladstone.
One-stop-shop for farming and pet supplies opens in Calliope
Continuing their dreams of helping animals, Kylie O’Sullivan and Ben Dye opened a Calliope one-stop-shop for farmyard and pet supplies.
The pair opened Farmyard and Pet Supplies in July and had a busy first week with “really positive” feedback from customers.
Located at 2041 Dawson Highway, Calliope.
August
New pizzeria offers authentic takeaway
Owner of Edda 47, Edda Zucchet, arrived in Australia in 2002 from Torino in the north of Italy and brought his mother’s pizza recipe with him.
Pizza toppings at the Sun Valley store are inspired by Mr Zucchet’s world travels.
November
Fish and chip shop reeling in customers
Mellefont Fish and Chips opened with goals of providing affordable, fresh and quality food.
Store owners buy whole fish and fillet them in store for the freshest customer experience.
CQ Blasters opened in Tank St after the owners operated from home for some time.
The owners also run gel blaster games in Burua most weekends.
‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store
Offering hundreds of combinations of milkshake flavours, the Big Inconvenience Store in Calliope is turning heads.
The store sells a variety of convenience items and takeaway food.
Find it on Drynan Drive, Calliope.