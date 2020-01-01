11 new and exciting business that came to town in 2019

Mellefont Street Fish and Chips' Rhana Shailer and Toni Oosen

THERE was a lot of movement in and around Gladstone as businesses opened, closed, relocated and changed hands in 2019.

Here’s a list of businesses that opened throughout the year.

January

Why getting a haircut in a surfwear store is a snip

Barber Ash and The Rebel Barber set up shop in pre-existing Last Wave Surf Shop and Watersports.

Ashleigh Beale and Rebel Thorn said the idea was for people to have the opportunity to tidy up while they’re shopping for a new outfit.

New clothing store for Tannum Sands

The overwhelming response from shoppers motivated a business owner to expand her globally recognised online fashion boutique to a store front at Boyne Island Plaza.

Style House Fashion also has regular stalls at local markets

March

New Gladstone business taps into vape market

Inspired by his own struggle to quit smoking, Matt Evans opened the Vape Den in Goondoon St with the hope to help others beat the habit.

April

SISTER ACT: The newest hairdresser in Gladstone

Sister duo Michaela and Sam ward followed in their family’s footsteps and started their own hair salon on Tank St.

The salon’s name Alex Maree Hair Studio is derived from their middle names.

‘A destination with laundry’

A very impulsive purchases resulted in Gladstone born Rebekah Keen opening up a new Laundromat business in Boyne Island.

Colette Giha Carella (far right) with her team at IE Cafe

New Tannum cafe celebrates early success

Social Enterprise IE Cafe owned and operated by Gladstone Community Linking Agency opened it’s doors with an aim to create employment opportunities for people living with disabilities.

In November, the Tannum Sands cafe extended its hours to include Saturday brunch.

A new brew at Boyne Plaza

T3 on Wyndham will opened its doors at Boyne Island Plaza after a year in the planning.

Owner Tracey Bourke formerly operated The Coffee Club at Tannum Sands for nine years, but closed due to high rent.

May

Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

The Truffle Pig opened in Tannum Sands and was designed around feedback from locals about what they wanted from a restaurant.

It is a burger, pasta and smokehouse, providing an affordable, relaxed and family-friendly experience.

June

NEW SERVO: Delay pushes back opening date

After months of delays, the Shell Service Station on Dawson Highway opened.

Owners aimed to fill the petrol station gap between the BP near the airport and the Puma near Hanson Road.

July

Popular franchise opens Gladstone store

The owners of Laser Clinics Australia Rockhampton had so many clients travelling from Gladstone that when the opportunity came to open up a franchise in Gladstone, it was a no-brainer.

Mother and daughter Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel opened a Laser Clinics Australia store at Stockland Gladstone.

One-stop-shop for farming and pet supplies opens in Calliope

Continuing their dreams of helping animals, Kylie O’Sullivan and Ben Dye opened a Calliope one-stop-shop for farmyard and pet supplies.

The pair opened Farmyard and Pet Supplies in July and had a busy first week with “really positive” feedback from customers.

Located at 2041 Dawson Highway, Calliope.

August

Edda Zucchet, Brigitte Sabdyn at the new pizzeria Edda 47.

New pizzeria offers authentic takeaway

Owner of Edda 47, Edda Zucchet, arrived in Australia in 2002 from Torino in the north of Italy and brought his mother’s pizza recipe with him.

Pizza toppings at the Sun Valley store are inspired by Mr Zucchet’s world travels.

November

Fish and chip shop reeling in customers

Mellefont Fish and Chips opened with goals of providing affordable, fresh and quality food.

Store owners buy whole fish and fillet them in store for the freshest customer experience.

CQ Blasters co-owner Leigh Vickerstaffe ahead of the Tank St store opening

Gel blaster store opens

CQ Blasters opened in Tank St after the owners operated from home for some time.

The owners also run gel blaster games in Burua most weekends.

‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store

Offering hundreds of combinations of milkshake flavours, the Big Inconvenience Store in Calliope is turning heads.

The store sells a variety of convenience items and takeaway food.

Find it on Drynan Drive, Calliope.