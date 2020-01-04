11 events to look forward to for 2020

THERE'S a lot planned for the Gladstone Region in 2020.

Here's a list of events to look forward to over the next six months:

Festival of Summer

January 12-18

A week-long youth summer festival featuring an outdoor concert with local, international and national acts is set to be some school holiday fun for ages 11-17.

It is the Gladstone Regional Council's new youth event to replace SUNfest.

Tickets are on sale at gladstoneentertainment.com

Queensland Reds vs Melbourne Rebels

January 17

Marley Brown Oval will come alive for the pre-season Super Rugby Clash.

Profits from ticket sales will go towards the Gladstone Region Drought appeal.

Gates open at 12.30pm with a local junior game played before the main game.

Tickets start at $15 for adults and $5 for kids and are available at gladstoneentertainment.com

Queensland Reds will take to the field at Marley Brown Oval on January 17. Photo: Dan Peled

Australia Day Awards and Family Fun Day

January 26

Celebrate Gladstone's newest Australian citizens and notable community members before enjoying the free community event celebrating everything Australia.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, market and food stalls, an obstacle course and Australian-themed activities.

CQ Beer + Cider Festival

February 1

Get your tastebuds ready as a range of Queensland craft breweries bring their products to Gladstone for the inaugural CQ Beer + Cider Festival.

The cashless event will feature live music and a range of activities.

It will fundraise for the Harbour Festival, a free community event.

Check out the event's Facebook page for ticketing information.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

February 21-23

Be treated to three days of music at Seventeen Seventy.

The iconic Tex Perkins, joined by The Fat Rubber Band, will headline the festival.

The Wizard of Oz

March 13-15

GECC's Combined Schools Musical 2020 is thrilled to present The Wizard of Oz.

Watch young local talent take to the stage as they sing and dance their way through the well-known story.

With evening shows on the Friday and Saturday and a matinee on the Sunday, there's a time to suit everyone.

Get your tickets at gladstoneentertainment.com

58th Annual Gladstone Harbour Festival

April 8-12

A week of rides, food and shows will keep locals and visitors entertained over the Easter long weekend.

Head to the markets on April 10-11 to see local products and unique goods.

Gladstone Harbour Festival. Photo: Murray Ware

Boyne Tannum HookUp

May 1-3

The HookUp is a family fishing competition celebrating its 25th year in 2020.

With a prize pool worth over $320,000, the event attracts thousands of registered fishing competitors and visitors to Bray Park.

Fishing weigh-ins, family entertainment and delicious food is provided over the three-day competition.

1770 Festival

May 6-31

The 1770 Festival in 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the landing of Captain Cook and the HMB Endeavour crew on the shores of what is know as the Town of Seventeen Seventy.

The event will showcase the towns of Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water and include a re-enactment of Cook's landing.

It will also focus on the history and culture of Australia's First People.

Gladstone Show

June 5-6

The Show Society plans to give the show a real community and Queensland feel this year.

It will have food, rides and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Ecofest

June 7

Head to Tondoon botanic Gardens for CQ's largest free environmental event.

It aims to educate the community on minimising waste.