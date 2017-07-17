Major Gladstone employer opens 2018 apprenticeship program

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year.

ONE of Gladstone's largest employers has opened its 2018 apprenticeship and traineeship program.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation is offering apprenticeship and traineeships for diesel fitters, mechanical fitters, electrical fitter mechanic, surface finishers, horticulture and computer aided drafters.

Keen new employees need to apply by Friday, July 28 at 4pm via GPC's website.

In an advertisement in The Observer's classifieds section GPC said its apprentices and trainees complete a "structured learning program".

"GPC is committed to providing outstanding employment outcomes for apprentices and trainees through our competitive working arrangements," GPC said.

The announcement comes of the back of concerns of apprentice numbers dropping in Gladstone due to a lack of work.

Some businesses in the building industry have stopped hiring apprentices, and member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher raised concerns that big businesses also dropped their intakes for 2017.