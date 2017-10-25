11 construction jobs as work begins on mental health facility

NEW PROJECT: The site of the proposed Step Up Step Down facility in Gladstone.

ELEVEN new jobs are coming to Gladstone with work set to begin on a Step Up Step Down adult mental health facility.

The State Government announced Paynter Dixon Queensland as the successful tenderer to construct the facility.

Paynter Dixon Queensland won the bid for the $5.4 million project and is now on-site preparing for construction. The project will deliver 11 jobs during the construction phase.

It will be built at 2-10 Luscombe Crt, New Auckland, on the corner of Luscombe Crt and Beak St.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the unit would provide inpatient mental health beds in Gladstone for the first time.

"The unit will deliver an integral component of care for adults experiencing severe and complex mental illness,” he said.

"SUSD units provide short-term rehabilitation, with a recovery focus, for patients requiring sub-acute mental health services within a community setting.

"I am pleased that the Palaszczuk Labor Government has recognised that Gladstone needs mental health beds.”

Mr Butcher said when built the facility would support adults who do not require inpatient treatment but needed short-term supported accommodation to maintain their recovery and become independent.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick said the Gladstone unit, due for completion in June 2018, would build on Gladstone Hospital's existing mental health services.

"Mental health services provided from Gladstone Hospital include specialist psychiatrist consultation, assessment, liaison, referral collaborative treatment planning, and evidence-based clinical interventions,” he said.

"Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service also runs the Adult Mental Health Service Case Management Team, which aims to empower consumers to direct their own recovery journey and reducing the need for acute mental health inpatient admissions, homelessness or relapse.

"The Child and Youth Mental Health Team provides outpatient services for those who have, or are at risk of developing a severe and complex mental health problem.”

Mr Dick said the construction of three SUSD facilities in Mackay, Bundaberg and Gladstone was announced in June 2016 as part of the $180 million Significant Regional Infrastructure Projects Program.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson was delighted with the announcement.

"This unit will fill a gap by providing a new level of help for people with mental health conditions in Gladstone and the wider central Queensland region,” he said.

"It will add to our services already provided in Gladstone by delivering innovative mental health care that is focused on recovery, close to home and therefore family and friends.”