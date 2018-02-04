11 community groups to share in $221K of funding

MORE than 600 community groups in Queensland, including 11 in the Gladstone region, will benefit from $13.7 million worth of grants as part of Round 94 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said community groups in the Gladstone region would share $221,684 worth of funding.

"In this latest round of funding announced today, community groups will benefit from grants that will help them purchase equipment and improve their facilities and services," Mr Butcher said.

"The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is the state's largest one-off grants program and provides about $53 million a year to our vital community groups and it has been hugely successful here in Gladstone".

Boyne Island Lions Club Inc - Install solar - $7,000

Cerebral Palsy League of Qld - Upgrade facilities in Gladstone and purchase equipment - $31,098

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited - replace stumps - $30,761

Gladstone Orchid & Foliage Soc Inc - construct display stands - $4,647.98

Gladstone Road Runners Inc - purchase marquees - $5,978

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Inc - purchase sporting equipment - $27,009.90

Sun Valley Park Sports Association Inc - purchase sporting equipment and whitegoods - $35,000

Tannum Sands Kindergarten Inc - upgrade playground - $35,000

The Gladstone and District Darts Association Inc - install solar - $25,000

St Francis Catholic Primary School P&F - purchase playground equipment - $14,490

The South End Progress Association Inc - Purchase PA System - $5,700

Mr Butcher congratulated each of the groups on their success, "this is exciting news for these groups and allows them to fund projects that would have otherwise been out of reach."

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said community groups played an important role in the community.

"It is wonderful to see these groups receiving funds that will allow them to improve the services they provide to the local community," she said.

"These groups are the backbone of the community and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting them as much as possible."

Mrs D'Ath said applications for the next round of funding were now open.

"Grants are worth between $500 and $35,000 and applications are open to not-for-profit, community-based organisations.

"I encourage any community organisations to apply for this funding."

Applications close February 28.